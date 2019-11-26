Columbus police charge suspect in fatal Circle K shooting involving masked gunman

Columbus police have charged a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Circle K worker gunned down by a masked robber Sept. 23.

Detectives served warrants Tuesday to Daequavian Trevell Soloman, 25, who’s being held on other charges in the Russell County Jail in Phenix City.

He’s charged in the cold-blooded killing of 26-year-old Dontrell Dwayne Williams during a 3 a.m. robbery at the Forrest Road convenience store.

Police could not identify a suspect immediately because store surveillance video showed the robber wore a Halloween mask, gray camouflage hooded sweatshirt and reflective vest.

Williams was pronounced dead of multiple gunshot wounds at 3:33 a.m. at Piedmont Columbus Regional, said Coroner Buddy Bryan.

No preliminary hearing in Columbus can be set for Soloman until he’s extradited from Russell County. If he does not fight extradition, he can be jailed in Muscogee County on Wednesday, detectives said.