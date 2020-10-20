Suspect identified as one of the shooters in Columbus rapper’s homicide, police say

The fourth suspect in an Aug. 2019 shooting that left an aspiring Columbus rapper dead appeared in Recorder’s Court Tuesday, more than a year after the incident.

Jordan Seldon, 21, was apprehended on Oct. 17 without incident and charged with murder. Seldon joins three other individuals, including one woman, arrested for the death of 21-year-old Jaylin Williams.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2019. Columbus police were dispatched to an area on Wallace Drive after reports of shots being fired.

Upon arrival, they found Williams suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police testimony. Williams later died of his injuries at Piedmont Columbus Regional.

Detective Sherman Hayes testified Tuesday that police received multiple tips identifying Seldon as a shooter. Multiple firearms were used in the shooting and many shell casings were found at the scene. In an Aug. 29, 2019 hearing, Hayes said the numerous casings indicate that there was more than one shooter in the incident.

Surveillance footage captured near the Wallace Drive residence showed three people approaching the porch and later opening fire, Hayes said.

The existence of that footage was one of the most surprising things Anthony Johnson, Seldon’s attorney, learned Tuesday, he said. Since the shooting happened late at night, he wants to see the footage to investigate it fully.

“We want to take a look at that footage and see what that shows,” Johnson said outside of the courtroom.

Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court to set bond.