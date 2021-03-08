Crime

Columbus police charge suspect in Friday shooting that killed woman, 31

Tim Chitwood

Columbus police have charged a suspect in the shooting early Friday that left a woman dead in an apartment on Torch Hill Road.

Dexter Potts, 25, is charged with murder and aggravated assault in the death of Tanuska Jackson, who was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound at 1:30 a.m. in Apt. 92C of the complex at 2001 Torch Hill Road, investigators announced Monday in a news release.

Potts is to have a preliminary hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court at 9 a.m. Tuesday. He was arrested on Saturday, police said.

Officers were called to the shooting at 12:23 a.m. Friday.

Jackson’s death marked the city’s 18th homicide so far this year.

