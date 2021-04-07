Police charge 2 teens with murder in Columbus cab driver’s slaying

Two teenagers have been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Columbus cab driver who was found dead in his taxi on March 25, authorities said.

Paul Lokey, 50, was found shot when officers were called at 1:32 a.m. to a car crash at South Andrews Circle and 21st Avenue, police said.

An ambulance rushed Lokey to the Piedmont Columbus Regional emergency room, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 2 a.m., investigators said. A 41-year-old passenger was injured, police said.

Jarius Roland, 16, was charged with murder Wednesday in Lokey’s death, according to a news release.

Detectives on Friday arrested another 16-year-old, Javeon Stephens. He also is charged with murder under a Georgia law that authorizes police to charge juveniles as adults for serious crimes.

Stephens, who is being held in juvenile detention, was brought before Columbus Recorder’s Court Judge Julius Hunter on Wednesday. The teen declined a public defender, telling Hunter he wanted a private attorney.

Hunter informed Stephens of his rights and reset the hearing for 9 a.m. April 14. No one with Stephens’ family was in court.

Lokey’s family was present, and declined to speak with reporters.

Lokey, a Columbus native, was an Army veteran and the father of three daughters, according to his obituary.

His death marked Columbus’ 22nd homicide of 2021. The city has had 23 so far this year.