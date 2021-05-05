Columbus homicide suspect dies in hospital after car crash, authorities say

A Columbus man wanted in a 2020 fatal shooting died in the hospital Wednesday after suffering head injuries in a car crash, authorities said.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan identified him as Gregory Allridge, 24. He was pronounced dead at 6:11 a.m. at Piedmont Columbus Regional, where he was to have surgery for his injuries.

Allridge had bleeding in the brain from trauma sustained in a car crash on Victory Drive, reported at 11:13 p.m. Monday, Bryan said. He said Allridge left the scene on foot and went to a friend’s home, where he lost consciousness and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Columbus police confirmed Wednesday evening that Allridge was one of two suspects named in the Nov. 30 death of Dominique Wisdom, 22, found lying on the roadside at Torch Hill Road and Matthews Street.

Police called to the scene at 1:29 a.m. that day said they believed Wisdom was dumped from a car after being shot. He was pronounced dead at 2:15 a.m.

The other suspect charged in Wisdom’s homicide is Eric Shorter, who was arrested April 22 in Phenix City, before being extradited to Columbus.

Testifying at Shorter’s April 26 hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court, Detective Robert Nicholas said Shorter was Wisdom’s cousin, and phone records showed the two were together when Wisdom was shot in the head and left in the street.

Wisdom’s phone records narrowed the time span in which the shooting likely occurred to six minutes, from 12:57 to 1:03 a.m., Nicholas said.

The investigator said also that Shorter’s associates told police the suspect had admitted killing his cousin, and divulged details that only someone present at the shooting would know.

Shorter is being held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail.