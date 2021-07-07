Crime

Coroner releases ID of woman fatally shot on Milgen Road, marking 38th homicide this year

The victim in a Tuesday evening shooting on Milgen Road has been identified as 31-year-old Davetta Mims, according to Muscogee County Coroner Charles Newton.

Columbus police were called around 5 p.m. Tuesday to Mercy’s Jamaican Kitchen, 5753 Milgen Road, in reference to a shooting in the restaurant’s parking lot. Upon arrival, officers found Mims suffering from gunshot wounds. She was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional where she was pronounced dead at 5:16 p.m., Newton said.

An initial case report reviewed by the Ledger-Enquirer Wednesday states that police believe there may have been an altercation between Mims and an unidentified male prior to the shooting.

Mercy’s Jamaican Kitchen Facebook account stated in a post Wednesday that Mims was at the restaurant to pick up a food order when the shooting occurred.

It is unknown if a suspect is in custody at this time.

A CPD spokesperson did not provide comment prior to publication.

This incident brings the total homicide count in Columbus to 38.

