Juvenile arrested in weekend shooting death of Columbus man, police say

A suspect was arrested Friday in the shooting death of a 20-year-old Columbus man over the weekend.

An unnamed juvenile faces one charge of murder in the case of Iverson Gilyard, Columbus Police Department Chief of Staff Katina Williams said in an email to the Ledger-Enquirer.

The individual was taken into custody without incident at their residence Friday, according to a CPD news release. No age is listed for the juvenile.

The juvenile is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court at 9 a.m. Monday.

Around 6:30 pm. Aug. 14, police were called to 13th Avenue and Virginia Street in reference to a shooting. There they found Gilyard suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional for treatment, but was pronounced dead at 8 p.m., authorities said.

Gilyard was one of three shooting victims over the weekend. Cortez Richardson, 12, was shot randomly Friday night while in a car driving in the area of Luna and Armenda drives. Jamel Griffin, 19, was fatally shot Sunday night.

Columbus’ 2021 homicide count stands at 45.

Anyone with information in the case should call Sgt. Kyle Tuggle at 706-225-4377 or email ktuggle@columbusga.org. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).