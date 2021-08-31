Columbus Council votes to close Carver Park on weekends, will study violence in area

Columbus Council chambers Ledger-Enquirer File Photo

Columbus Council voted unanimously Tuesday to close a local park on weekends, citing recent safety concerns and a shooting that left a 44-year old woman dead.

Carver Park will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays for the next 30 days. Park hours will still be from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

District 4 Councilor Toyia Tucker proposed the closure, and told the Ledger-Enquirer that she was concerned about the safety of citizens in the park after two people were killed there this year.

“The calls that I get from the neighbors are that there are shootings throughout the day,” Tucker said. “The increased crime is on the weekends ... there are shootings, mostly on Saturday and Sunday and, what we saw that occurred two weekends (ago), that happens every weekend.”

On Aug. 21, Andrea Ellis, 44, was one of three people shot while attending an event at Carver Park. She died three days later while being treated at Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Intensive Care Unit. Her death marked the 46th homicide of 2021 for Columbus.

16-year-old Corey Jones was shot while visiting the park on Feb. 23. He died on Feb. 25, marking the 13th homicide of the year.

Much of the criminal activity in Carver Park is happening after closing hours, Tucker said. An entrance at the back of the park could be removed to limit access.

“We are going to permanently close the gate towards the back — not the gate that runs into Buena Vista Road but the gate that runs into the housing community,” Tucker said.

Over the next month, Tucker said she plans to work with Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon, Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman and Columbus Parks and Recreation Director Holli Browder to obtain a five-year report on how many calls have been received in reference to shootings, car break-ins and possible criminal acts at Carver Park.

“I’m doing a five year study,” Tucker said. “We have cameras at Carver Park but I would like to know the status of those cameras, if they are connected to the East Precinct or (Muscogee County Sheriff’s Department) and, if they are not, what the time frame of that is to actually be implemented.”

Tucker also said that she is pushing for the installation of 360-view cameras during the 30-day closure.

Staff writer Nick Wooten contributed to this report.