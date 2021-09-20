After mistrial, prosecutor says he’ll dismiss Civic Center damage case against DA Jones

After the judge declared a mistrial Wednesday in Columbus District Attorney Mark Jones’ felony property damage trial, the prosecutor said he will dismiss the charges.

Prosecutor Brian Patterson told visiting Judge Jeffery Monroe he made that decision after hearing some jurors felt the case was politically motivated, and that Columbus has more important matters to address.

Patterson said he will file a detailed motion to dismiss the case both against Jones and his codefendant, Erik Whittington.

Monroe said he saw no reason not to accept Patterson’s decision, but he will not sign off on the dismissal until he sees what Patterson files. Patterson said he expects to file his motion by Friday.

The judge last week brought a premature end to Jones’ trial for damaging the Columbus Civic Center parking lot after learning sequestered witnesses viewed a TV live stream of the proceedings, which one of those called to testify had posted to her Facebook page.

Monroe said he had no choice after the case was compromised by witnesses viewing others’ testimony when they were supposed to be secluded in a Government Center room waiting to be called to the stand.

Sequestered witnesses are prohibited from hearing others’ testimony, lest that influence how they would answer attorneys’ questions.

Monroe said the witnesses had access to the live stream on Tuesday and Wednesday. Two already had taken the witness stand, by the time Monroe learned his sequestration order had been violated, so their testimony could have been affected by what they saw online.

Jones’ attorney, Chris Breault, said he objected to the mistrial during a conference with the judge and other attorneys. William Kendrick, who represents Whittington, said he agreed with Monroe’s decision, and so did prosecutor Brian Patterson.

Jurors’ reaction

Outside the courtroom last week, multiple jurors told the Ledger-Enquirer they likely would’ve acquitted Jones and codefendant Erik Whittington, had no mistrial been declared.

Some added that they did not look favorably upon authorities’ taking the case to trial.

“Waste of time,” is how one juror described the charges, adding, “We could have been taking care of more important stuff.”

He was surprised police charged Jones and Whittington with felonies for the tire marks that Whittington and other custom-car enthusiasts left in the Columbus Civic Center parking lot as Jones filmed a campaign video there on May 17, 2021. The parking lot for years has been riddled with tire marks other motorists have left there, he said: “All these people did the same thing, but they’re not getting felony charges.”

Other jurors said they hear about assaults and homicides regularly on the news, and they saw Jones’ case as the city prioritizing property over people’s lives: “A parking lot is more important than a life? That’s what you’re telling me?” one woman remarked.

Jones and Whittington were charged with felonies after Jones posted a campaign rap video to social media showing Whittington’s gray BMW “drifting,” or spinning its tires while circling Jones and two others standing in the parking lot.

They initially were among five suspects charged in the incident, but three others pleaded guilty to misdemeanors.

Other cases

Jones still faces other felony cases that have yet to be resolved:

He was indicted this month on nine felonies alleging misconduct in office, charges that could result in his losing his job, if convicted. The charges include bribery, influencing witnesses, violating his oath of office, and suborning perjury.

He also faces charges stemming from a November 2019 traffic accident on the Manchester Expressway, where Jones was accused of crashing into the rear of a Toyota Avalon driven by a 51-year-old woman, who complained of injuries to her neck. Police said Jones had a blood-alcohol content of .088. Georgia law sets the threshold for a DUI charge at .08.

Judge Monroe and prosecutor Brian Patterson also have been assigned to Jones’ traffic case, so local court officials face no conflict of interest in handling it.

