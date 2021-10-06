Two men arrested, charged with murder in weekend Columbus killings

Two men have been arrested and charged with murder in separate weekend homicides, the Columbus Police Department said Wednesday.

Antoine Dante Bell, 36, was taken into custody Tuesday in a fatal stabbing near Curry Street and Braselman Avenue that left Salaysia Duerner, 45, dead. He’s charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during a commission of a crime.

Around 10:24 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to Curry Street in reference to a woman lying in the roadway. Upon arrival, officers found Duerner with multiple stab wounds, according to a news release from CPD.

Emergency services arrived on scene but could not resuscitate her. She died at 11:10 p.m., the release said.

Christopher Jones, 23, was taken into custody in Upson County, Georgia, after a warrant was issued for his arrest in the fatal shooting of Kenneth Griggs. He has since been extradited back to Columbus.

Around 7:16 p.m. Friday, Columbus police were called to St. Francis-Emory Healthcare hospital in reference to a gunshot victim.

Griggs, 20, was visiting Sky Zone Trampoline Park, 3716 Gentian Boulevard, when the incident occurred, according to a news release from CPD. He died at 7:39 p.m.

Both Bell and Jones are currently being held at the Muscogee County Jail and will appear in Columbus Recorder’s Court at 9 a.m. Thursday.

The total homicide count in Columbus for 2021 is 55.