MCSD administrator resigns, 2 new principals recommended at monthly board meeting

A cabinet-level administrator is leaving the Muscogee County School District, and Superintendent David Lewis has recommended new principals for two schools while transferring others.

Kathy Tessin, the MCSD’s chief human resources officer, will resign in August, according to the district’s monthly personnel report. She told the Ledger-Enquirer that she doesn’t want to leave the district but she wants to attend Columbia Theological Seminary in Decatur, Ga.

The position is a large responsibility. With about 4,300 employees, MCSD is the third-largest employer in the Columbus area, trailing only Fort Benning (40,000) and TSYS (4,690), according to the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce.

Also on the agenda for the Muscogee County School Board’s monthly work session are Lewis’ requests for approval to promote two assistant principals. If the majority of the board votes yes at next Monday’s meeting, all of these personnel changes would go into effect next school year:

Gentian Elementary School Assistant Principal Danielle Ernst would replace Jessica Burnett as principal of Gentian. Burnett is being transferred to North Columbus Elementary School, where Principal Gayla Childs is being transferred to Veterans Memorial Middle School to succeed Melanie Knight, who retired this month. Laverne Brown, who retired last year as principal of Georgetown Elementary School, is the temporary principal of Veterans through the end of this school year.

East Columbus Magnet Academy Assistant Principal Kevin Aviles would replace Stephanie Dalton as principal of Forrest Road Elementary School. Dalton is being transferred to Blanchard Elementary School, where Principal Dawn Grantham is retiring.

