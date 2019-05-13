School principal changes coming to Muscogee, Harris counties with proposed plan

Here’s how you can contact your Muscogee County School Board member The Muscogee County Board of Education is the elected governing body of the Muscogee County School District. The school board consists of nine members. Eight of the members are elected from districts. One is elected at large. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Muscogee County Board of Education is the elected governing body of the Muscogee County School District. The school board consists of nine members. Eight of the members are elected from districts. One is elected at large.

Two Columbus area school districts are making leadership changes.

Muscogee County School District Superintendent David Lewis has recommended to the school board three new central office administrators and six new assistant principals. He also plans to transfer a principal to another school.

And in the Harris County School District, an assistant principal at one school was promoted to principal of another school.

Muscogee County

According to the Muscogee County school board’s agenda, Lewis has recommended the following personnel moves to the board, which is scheduled to vote on them during its May 20 meeting:

▪ Georgetown Elementary School Principal Kevin Scott would replace the retired Al Parham as director of student services, and Early College Academy Principal Michael Forte would replace Scott. The Ledger-Enquirer reported in February that Early College will close at the end of this school year and merge with Jordan Vocational High School.

▪ At Jordan, MCSD is starting a College & Career Academy, and Youth Apprenticeship Coordinator Tim Vinson would become the academy’s CEO.

▪ Casey Hergett, the executive director of operations and infrastructure at Columbus State University, would become MCSD’s senior director of enterprise technologies.

▪ Michael Seckinger, an MCSD science content specialist, would become assistant principal at East Columbus Magnet Academy. He would replace Kevin Aviles. Last month, the Ledger-Enquirer reported the board approved the promotion of Aviles to principal of Forrest Road Elementary School, from where Stephanie Dalton is being transferred to Blanchard Elementary School to replace the retiring Dawn Grantham.

▪ Jaime Chavez, academic coach at Gentian Elementary School, would become the school’s assistant principal. She would replace Danielle Ernst. Last month, the Ledger-Enquirer reported the board approved the promotion of Ernst to principal of Gentian, from where Jessica Burnett is being transferred to North Columbus Elementary School to replace Gayla Childs, who is being transferred to Veterans Memorial Middle School to replace the retired Melanie Knight. Laverne Brown, who retired last year as principal of Georgetown Elementary School, is the temporary principal of Veterans through the end of this school year.

▪ Mary Godfrey, the academic dean at Fort Middle School, would become the school’s assistant principal. No information was available before this story’s deadline about the employment status of Fort’s current assistant principal, Otis Lofton.

▪ Carlos Jackson, a math teacher at Carver High School, would become assistant principal at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School. He would replace Karprice Bentley-Brown. In March, the board approved her promotion to principal of MLK. Nancy Johnson, retired principal of Wynnton Arts Academy, has been MLK’s temporary principal since Barbara Weaver left in November for medical reasons.

▪ Janele Deloatch, the academic dean at Midland Middle School, would become assistant principal at Rothschild Leadership Academy. Deloatch would replace Brenda Merritt, who is being transferred to Waddell Elementary School. Merritt is replacing Denise Fox, whose employment status wasn’t available before this story’s deadline.

▪ Troy McGarr, a science and social studies teacher at Richards Middle School, would become an assistant principal at Columbus High School. Which of the assistant principals at Columbus High he would replace wasn’t clear before this story’s deadline.

▪ Assistant principals being transferred to the same position at another school are: Antron Murray from Hannan Magnet Academy to Arnold Magnet Academy; Ryan Hutson from Arnold to Shaw High School; Leslie Hemmings from Shaw to Double Churches Middle School; Lashonda Milledge-Miller from Double Churches to Hannan.

Harris County

The Harris County Board of Education has approved Superintendent Roger Couch’s recommendation to promote Allyson Douthit from assistant principal of Mulberry Creek Elementary School to principal of Park Elementary School.

Douthit will replace Janice Owens, who resigned, effective at the end of the school year, said Rachel Crumbley, the school district’s spokeswoman. The replacement for Douthit as Mulberry’s assistant principal hasn’t been determined, Crumbley said.