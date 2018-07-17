A family of nine all survived when a Branson duck boat sank in Table Rock Lake. They have survivor’s guilt, a chaplain says, but Tia Coleman, who lost nine of her relatives, says they should let it go.
A “blood moon” lunar eclipse on July 27 and 28, 2018, will be the longest this century. Most of the world will get to see the rare moon. The US and other locations in North America will not be able to watch it.
North Korea's state-run media have toned down their rhetorical attacks on the United States and South Korea while leader Kim Jong Un pursues a more diplomatic approach, but the vitriol continues _ and Japan is now Pyongyang's favorite foil.
Bodycam footage shared to Facebook by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police shows Officer William Umana pursuing two murder suspects in his car. The footage shows him chasing an SUV. Suspects reportedly shot at least 34 bullets at officers.