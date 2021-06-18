Rock legend Carlos Santana lists Las Vegas luxury home for $2.8 million. Look inside

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

Rock icon and guitar player supreme Carlos Santana is putting his Las Vegas house up for sale for $2.795 million.

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the music star bought the 4,620-square-foot estate for $2.3 million in 2019. He also owns another, 7,785-square-foot mansion in the city as well.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Carlos has a home in the same area that is not for sale,” Santana’s manager, Michael Vrionis, said to the Review-Journal. “He doesn’t even have a whisper of a plan to move.”

Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor.com

The home, built in 2016, has a chic indoor/outdoor layout and is extremely spacious and makes wonderful use of the desert light.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

“This contemporary Ridges home emits a luxurious sense of modern sophistication,” the listing says. “Enjoy seamless indoor and outdoor living, with sliding pocket doors opening to a grand living room with two story ceilings.”

Bathroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

The primary suite has a luxurious bathroom along with a balcony with impeccable views. The sleek kitchen has Viking appliances, separate bar seating and an elegant looking wine room.

FILE - This May 26, 2019 file photo shows Carlos Santana of Santana performing at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival in Napa, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File) Amy Harris Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Santana came to fame when he formed the Santana Blues Band (which later because simply Santana) in 1966, Biography reported. He later found major success with albums like “Abraxas” and “Amigos” during the 1970s and 80s. He hit newfound fame with a different generation in 1999 with his critically acclaimed album “Supernatural,” which won eight Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year.