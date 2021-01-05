Live updates: Columbus residents head to polls in Senate, Public Service Commission runoffs

It’s time to cast your ballot yet again, Columbus.

Since no candidate in either of Georgia’s U.S. Senate races received more than 50%-plus one of the vote in November, both went into a runoff. Republican incumbent David Perdue is up against Democrat Jon Ossoff. In the special election, Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler faces Democrat Raphael Warnock.

The Public Commission Service District 4 seat is also in a runoff. That race pits Republican incumbent Lauren “Bubba” McDonald against Columbus native Daniel Blackman.

The 25 neighborhood polls around the city opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. But anyone in line at that time is able to vote, so don't be thrown off by large crowds. A poll worker will stand at the end of the line once polls close and turn any latecomers away.

The 25 neighborhood polls around the city opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. But anyone in line at that time is able to vote, so don’t be thrown off by large crowds. A poll worker will stand at the end of the line once polls close and turn any latecomers away.

Voters wanting to double-check their precinct or what’s on the ballot this election cycle can visit the My Voter Page on the Georgia Secretary of State website.

Here’s the latest from the polls:

Shorter lines early Tuesday

A small number of voters filed in and out at Columbus Tech around 7 a.m., soon after polls opened. One dog waited in a (running) car on its owner to finish voting.

Poll manager Tureka Watts said she’s not expecting a massive in-person turnout Tuesday, similar to November’s Election Day, citing what’s expected to be a large absentee and early voting turnout. She didn’t have a count at the time — voting numbers will be tallied each hour.

No poll watchers were seen at Columbus Tech.

The first person in line to vote at Holsey Monumental C.M.E. Church was Joe Purter, who arrived at 6:25 a.m. He said he always votes on Election Day, and didn’t have any issues casting his ballot.

“One of the greatest things to do in the world is vote,” he said, adding voting today was important and citing how long it had been since Georgia voted blue. “We’re making a statement to the world to stand and stand together.”

Two Democrat poll watchers were also at the polling place when the doors opened.

About 40 people had voted in Precinct 121 at the Salvation Army building on Warm Springs Road by 8 a.m. Poll workers and voters reported no issues, saying the process was quick, smooth and efficient. About 10 people were in line when the doors opened.

‘Duty’ to vote

When the doors opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday at the Carver precinct in the Columbus Public Library, the fourth person in line out of about a dozen voters wouldn’t give the Ledger-Enquirer her last name, but Miko certainly gave a compelling example of how important it is to vote.

Miko flew back home from Texas, where she’s been working as a travel nurse amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She arrived at the library around 6:20 a.m.

“I didn’t realize I was going to be in Texas that long,” she said. “We were supposed to be there for two weeks, and we ended up being there much longer, so I didn’t have a chance to get an absentee ballot. … There were some issues getting here with my flight, but I was going to overcome it regardless.”

Miko called it her “duty” to vote.

“I want to help turn Georgia blue,” she said. “… My ancestors fought for the right to vote — black males and black females.”

‘Eager to vote’

The first voter at St Peter’s Church arrived at 6:30 Tuesday morning. By 7, a small line of voters had formed.

“We have a very active precinct,” said one poll worker. “Many people have voted in every election.”

17-year-old Macey Cardwell is experiencing the electoral process from behind the poll desk for the first time. She isn’t old enough to vote, but after hearing about this years shortage of poll workers she decided to lend a hand. After getting her parents permission, she worked her first election in November.

“It’s not as hectic as I expected,” Cardwell said. “People are really nice and eager to vote.”

As of 7:30, roughly 50 voters had cast their ballots at St. Peter’s. Among them was Mike Dahner, who voted at 7:30 after a night shift at his workplace in Lagrange.

“[The runoff] is more than what we would have hoped for,” Dahner said. “At the end of the day, we just need to get on with what we need to do and address the issues.