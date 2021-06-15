Elections
Here are poll results for Muscogee County School Board District 2 election
Two candidates are vying for a spot on the Muscogee County School Board.
Bart Steed and Nickie Tillery are running for the District 2 seat after former board member Mike Edmondson died in February of cancer.
Neither has been elected to public office. This is Steed’s third time running for a seat on the board, while Tillery is a first-time candidate.
Five voting precincts were open in Columbus Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Follow along here for the latest polling numbers as Ledger-Enquirer reporters send in results.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.
