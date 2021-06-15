Here are poll results for Muscogee County School Board District 2 election

Nickie Tillery, left, and Bart Steed, candidates to fill the vacant District #2 seat on the Muscogee County School Board, campaign early Tuesday morning in Columbus, Georgia. 06/15/2021 mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com

Two candidates are vying for a spot on the Muscogee County School Board.

Bart Steed and Nickie Tillery are running for the District 2 seat after former board member Mike Edmondson died in February of cancer.

Neither has been elected to public office. This is Steed’s third time running for a seat on the board, while Tillery is a first-time candidate.

Five voting precincts were open in Columbus Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

