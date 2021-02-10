Muscogee County School Board member Mike Edmondson dies

Muscogee County School Board candidate Mike Edmondson waves to passersby along River Road as voters go to the polls in 2018. rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com

Mike Edmondson, the District 2 representative on the Muscogee County School Board, has died.

He had been battling cancer and was receiving care at Columbus Hospice when he died Wednesday at 66.

Board chairwoman Pat Hugley Green confirmed the news to the Ledger-Enquirer.

Edmondson taught Advanced Placement chemistry and physics in MCSD for 33 years, with stints at Spencer, Hardaway and Northside high schools. His awards include Muscogee County Teacher of the Year, Georgia Secondary Schools Science Teacher of the Year and the Presidential Award for Excellence in Science and Mathematics.

In 2017, he tried raising money to buy the historic but dilapidated Bibb Elementary School from the MCSD board to establish an “iSTEAM center” for science and arts education. But he couldn’t raise the necessary money before Georgia state rep. Earl Davis bought the property to convert the building into apartments.

Edmondson won the 2018 runoff against Bart Steed for the District 2 seat.

“On behalf of our nine member board we express our deepest sympathy and condolences to the friends and relatives of Dr. Michael Edmondson,” Green told the L-E in an email. “His daily service and leadership on the Muscogee County Board of Education was admirable and valued.”

Green appreciated Edmondson’s perspective as a former teacher and noted his experience helped shape board decisions.

“His passion for education and learning is evident in every endeavor he pursued,” she said. “He was a tireless advocate for teachers and their professional development, all with a focus on students and their success. His impact as an educational leader will be lasting.”