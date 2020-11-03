Dropping off your absentee ballot on Election Day? Here’s what to know in Georgia

Election Day is here, and there’s still time to drop off your absentee ballot if you haven’t already.

Georgia saw record-breaking early voting ahead of Tuesday’s election with over 1.2 million absentee ballots cast by the end of October, according to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office.

Thousands more Georgians are expected to cast their votes Tuesday whether it’s in person, at a ballot drop box or county elections office. Whatever you choose, there are a few things to know before you go.

First, to ensure your vote is counted, absentee and mail-in ballots must be placed in a designated drop box in the voter’s home county or returned to the county elections office no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day. Many Georgia counties, with the exception of a few, have made ballot drop boxes available to voters.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

DeKalb County, just outside Atlanta, recently added nine additional drop off locations to keep up with the record voter turnout the county has seen this year.

“We know there are a number of outstanding absentee ballots still out and some voters may be weighing their options on voting in-person on Election Day or dropping their absentee ballots in a drop box,” DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections Director Erica Hamilton said in a statement, according to 11Alive. “These additional drop box locations greatly expand our voters’ options to safely and securely cast their ballot.”

Voters should also double-check that their ballot is signed before dropping it in a ballot box.

If physically unable to get to a drop box or county elections office, voters with disabilities may designate a spouse, sibling or other relative to return their voted absentee ballot in person to an elections clerk, according to the secretary of state’s office.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

How to locate the nearest ballot box

To find your nearest ballot drop box, contact your county elections office or check out the list below. A full list of available drop boxes across Georgia can also be found here.