What Richard LeCounte’s potential return means for Georgia in Peach Bowl

Two months have passed since Richard LeCounte faced a near-tragic moment while being unconscious at the scene of a dirt bike accident. At the time, many believed the senior safety’s season at Georgia was over. They were fortunate that LeCounte came out of the incident alive with moderate injuries.

Football didn’t sit at the forefront of their minds — unless you’re Richard LeCounte. All he wanted was football.

LeCounte has practiced for weeks in an effort to get back into playing shape. He was vigorous with rehabilitation and recovery from the moment he departed from the hospital. Forget the NFL Draft or the thought of calling it a career at Georgia to protect his health.

No. 2 has been a game-time decision to suit up for Georgia one final time. He wouldn’t have it any other way.

“That’s the way he’s been since he was in ninth grade, and I watched him running around playing spring football down in Liberty County,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. “That’s just who he is.”

LeCounte had been the anchor of Georgia’s defense over the season’s first half. He led a group of younger defenders. He etched his place among the nation’s best in interceptions. LeCounte became a household name as a team player who decided to return for his senior year after capping off the Sugar Bowl win over Baylor with a game-clinching play.

Georgia returned from Lexington, Kentucky on Halloween night — after topping the Wildcats 14-3 — and the unthinkable happened. LeCounte was involved in a three-vehicle accident outside the Jimbo’s Convenience Store on Macon Highway in Athens, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police report obtained by The Telegraph.

LeCounte was rushed to the hospital and spent days in the intensive care unit. He returned to the team, continued to lead the defense and the path to return began. Months later, LeCounte can potentially return for Friday’s Peach Bowl finale vs. undefeated Cincinnati (noon, ESPN).

“Richard has a lot of experience suiting up for Georgia,” Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning said. “That’s a big piece of it for Richard. Certainly excited if we get an opportunity to see him on the field.”

Georgia’s defense took a significant dip in LeCounte’s absence. It didn’t help that experienced nose tackle and defensive stalwart Jordan Davis missed time with an elbow injury, too. The Bulldogs’ last line of defense took a significant hit. Opposing offenses had a greater amount of success against a more-vulnerable unit — as Florida scored 44 points in victory and a pass-happy Mississippi State team racked up 24 points in a game Georgia held on to win.

Chris Smith, a junior safety from Hapeville Charter, took over LeCounte’s position. Smith believes he did an acceptable job. He made some significant plays and has recorded 14 tackles in a replacement role.

“I think Chris has done a good job being adaptable and ready,” Lanning said. “Chris is a guy that has been patient, waited his turn. He has done a good job of operating within the scheme.”

The “next man up” mentality and all of the coach-speak that surrounds it was put to the test for Georgia. But Lanning admitted that LeCounte’s experience and energy quickly became irreplaceable.

LeCounte, in five games, recorded 26 tackles, three interceptions and four pass deflections. The secondary had plenty of experience with LeCounte alongside cornerbacks Eric Stokes and Tyson Campbell.

“His leadership is second to none. Definitely his play making,” Smith said. “He always finds a way to stay around the ball, make plays, things like that. That’s definitely something we’ve been missing and we will need back.”

There have been some hurdles to get LeCounte ready for game action. The progressions have been slow, and it’s not as easy for an athlete to return from multiple injuries as one might believe.

LeCounte has been working with the second-team defense for many weeks. Smart said those steps have included understanding angles rather than solely regaining straight-line speed and having the returned confidence in contact.

If LeCounte does return two months after the unthinkable, it’ll be a feat seen as improbable. LeCounte wants to suit up one final time.

Georgia would certainly welcome it, too.

“I don’t know what the odds are,” Smart said. “I know he’s out there doing everything he can to be able to play.”

What is the Peach Bowl kickoff time, TV

Who: Georgia (7-2) vs. Cincinnati (9-0)

When: Noon Friday

Where: Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

TV: ESPN

Georgia-Cincinnati live stream: via WatchESPN

Line: Georgia by 7