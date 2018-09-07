Columbus area high school football roundup: Central routs Smiths in Backyard Brawl

Although the annual Backyard Brawl had both teams coming in undefeated for the first time in 13 years, the Central Red Devils still dominated the rival Smiths Station Panthers on Friday night.
Tucker Melton’s 90-yard touchdown pass to Peter Jakes started Central’s scoring in the first quarter, and the Red Devils were in command all game on T.C. Britton Field at Panther Stadium.
Central (3-0), ranked No. 3 in AHSAA Class 7A, started its season by dominating two out-of-state powers: 42-18 against Mays on Aug. 25 at the Cam Newton Classic in Atlanta, then 49-10 against Meridian,Miss., at home Aug. 31.
Smiths (2-1) snapped an 18-game losing streak by opening the season Aug. 24 with a 28-9 home win against Russell County, then shut out Valley 27-0 on the road Aug. 31.
Jordan 22, Kendrick 8
The Jordan Red Jackets (1-2) notched their first victory of the season as the Kendrick Cherokees remained winless (0-4) Friday night at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium.
Junior running back Jaylon Wyatt broke an 8-8 tie with a 22-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter to put Jordan ahead for good. After the Red Jackets stopped the Cherokees on the ensuing drive, senior quarterback Emmanuel Mann sealed the win with a 9-yard touchdown run.
“The kids believed,” Jordan head coach Joe Kegler said. “They never stopped believing all week. They didn’t’ stop playing, all four quarters.”
Senior wide receiver Cam Greene had nine catches for 148 yards and scored Jordan’s other touchdown.
Leading the Red Jackets on defense, Kegler said, were senior linebacker D’Quandre Sullivan and senior defensive lineman Demeris Riggins.
Kendrick head coach Andre Slappey said the Cherokees “ran out of gas and couldn’t finish it. . . . We didn’t turn the ball over, but every time we got something going, we had a holding penalty or something like that at a critical moment.”
Kegler noted, “Kendrick played hard. We knew they would. Coach Slappey is doing a good job building their program up. We’re just fortunate to come out with the win. . . . We’re excited to turn this into momentum and to get better each week.”
Columbus 46, Westover 26
Westover got on the scoreboard first with a field goal, but Columbus senior Ian Rome ensured that lead was short-lived.
Rome returned the ensuing kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown, sparking the Blue Devils over the Patriots on Thursday night at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium.
“He jump-started us,” said Columbus head coach Phil Marino.
Columbus never trailed again and led 39-6 at halftime.
The Blue Devils improved to 2-1 overall and 1-0 in Region 1-AAAA. The Patriots fell to 1-2 and 0-1.
“We just played lights-out in the first half,” Marino said. “We turned a couple of turnovers into points, and our defense was outstanding. We just were able to keep them down.”
Columbus senior quarterback Donovan Carter completed 18 of 22 passes for 189 yards, four touchdown and no interceptions. His most productive target was senior wide receiver Caleb Bailey, whose eight receptions totaled 72 yards and three touchdowns. Junior running back Tre Peterson was the standout on the ground with 17 carries for 143 yards and one touchdown.
Senior linebacker Bryce Owens led the Blue Devils on defense with five total tackles, including two sacks.
Shaw 32, Dougherty 12
Benefitting from an early bye week in the late summer heat, the Shaw Raiders showed the stamina to turn a doubtful game into a solid victory Thursday night against the Dougherty Trojans at Kinnett Stadium.
The Raiders held a 12-6 edge after three quarters, but they used a 20-point fourth quarter to pull away from the Trojans.
Shaw improved to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in Region 1-AAAA. Dougherty fell to 0-3 overall and 0-2 in the region.
“Fatigue is a factor this time of year, but nobody got tired,” Shaw head coach Al Pellegrino said. “Everyone contributed. The offensive line was creating huge holes.”
The Raiders opened the season with a 48-0 rout of Kendrick, then were dominated by Northside 48-15, so they used the bye week to change their blocking schemes, Pellegrino said.
“Our running game started to click,” he said. “We had four or five guys that rushed for 70 yards or more. … Our offensive line doesn’t get much limelight, but they did a great job.”
Pellegrino also praised sophomore quarterback Wason Davis for “not making sophomore mistakes and managing the game pretty well.”
Shaw’s defense, Pellegrino said, gave the offense “great field position” and “swarmed to the football. A lot of guys were flying around and creating turnovers.”
Most emphatically was the fumble junior defensive end Michael Jones caused, setting up junior outside linebacker Moussa Nabe’s 26-yard scoop-and-score to seal the win.
Northeast-Macon 19, Manchester 6
The teams came in with opposite records — the Manchester Blue Devils had won their first two games of the season, and Northeast-Macon Raiders had lost their first two — but those trends turned around Friday night.
The Blue Devils (2-1) fell at home as they didn’t score until the third quarter and failed to overcome the 12-0 halftime deficit. The Raiders (1-2) scored in every quarter except the third.
Mark Rice, 706-576-6272, @MarkRiceLE.
