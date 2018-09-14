Columbus area high school football scores, highlights: Carver stays unbeaten

The resurgence of the Carver Tigers continued Friday night. This time, at the expense of their new head coach’s former team.
Carver clobbered the Dougherty Trojans 41-0 at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium. The Tigers remained undefeated as they improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in Region 1-AAAA — already surpassing last year’s victory total. Dougherty remained winless, falling to 0-4 overall and 0-3 in the region.
Corey Joyner was hired at Carver to replace Calvin Arnold, who went 3-7 overall and 3-4 in the region with the Tigers last season. He is Carver’s fourth head coach in as many seasons.
Carver dominated Dougherty early, leading 14-0 at the end of the first quarter and 34-0 at halftime.
Despite compiling a 10-48 record at Dougherty, Joyner guided the Trojans to the Georgia High School Association Class AAA playoffs the past two seasons — the first consecutive appearances in the program’s history. He also doubled the program’s players from approximately 30 to 60.
Joyner called facing his former team and alma mater “emotional.”
“You don’t every want to embarrass kids,” he said. “Dougherty is still my home, and they’re still a growing team. We’re just happy with the victory and no injuries.”
The win also was bittersweet for the Joyner’s son, Jaylen, the Tigers’ senior quarterback, who had to compete against his former teammates but threw three touchdown passes. No other stats were available.
Joyner praised Carver’s offensive and defensive lines for controlling the line of scrimmage.
“It was a total team effort,” he said.
Brookstone 37, First Presbyterian Day 14
Brookstone quarterback Ben Sloan contributed to three touchdowns to spark the Cougars in this non-region home game.
Sloan rushed for two scores and passed for 37 yards to Hap Perkins on the other one.
Wills Cottrell led the Cougars on the ground with 15 carries for 116 yards and one touchdown. Jeremiah Burgess added 89 yards and one touchdown on 12 carries.
Brookstone improved to 2-1. FPD remained winless at 0-4.
Pacelli 42, Pataula Charter 0
The Pacelli Vikings pounded the Pataula Charter Panthers for an easy non-region road victory in Edison, Ga.
Pacelli jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and cruised the rest of the way, scoring a touchdown in each of the final three quarters.
The Vikings evened their overall record at 2-2, notching both of their wins away from home. Pataula fell to 0-4.
Mark Rice, 706-576-6272, @MarkRiceLE.
Comments