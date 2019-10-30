Vote now for the Chattahoochee Valley’s high school football player of the week

The tenth week of high school prep football in the Chattahoochee Valley is in the books.

In notable games, Central-Phenix City defeated Auburn to win the region, Brookstone beat Central Talbotton and Carver beat Shaw.

Hardaway blew a 21-point lead, but outlasted Columbus High in overtime Friday night in a rain-soaked Kinnett Stadium.

