Vote now for the Chattahoochee Valley’s high school football player of the week

The tenth week of high school prep football in the Chattahoochee Valley is in the books.

In notable games, Central-Phenix City defeated Auburn to win the region, Brookstone beat Central Talbotton and Carver beat Shaw.

Hardaway blew a 21-point lead, but outlasted Columbus High in overtime Friday night in a rain-soaked Kinnett Stadium.

To view all scores from this past week click here.

Who should be crowned player of the week? Have your say by voting in our poll below. Results will be announced later in the week.

