Who was Chattahoochee’s top player in 1st week of high school football? Vote now.

The first round of high school prep football in the Chattahoochee is officially in the books.

The first week of action saw some surprising results, including Harris County’s 28-26 win over Carver and Central’s 17-14 loss to Hoover in Montgomery, Alabama.

Glenwood 28-12 defeat of Monroe was led by running back Kye Robichaux. It was the Gators’ first win against Monroe since the 1978 state championship team.

Harris County’s win over Carver came without its starting quarterback for most of the contest. Read that story here.

