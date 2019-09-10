Valley Preps
Who was Chattahoochee’s top player in 3rd week of high school football? Vote now.
Central QB Tucker Melton confident after Red Devils’ 44-0 win over Smiths Station
The third week of high school prep football in the Chattahoochee Valley is in the books.
There were a few notable games. Brookstone won a shootout over Jordan, Harris County suffered its first loss of the season and Hardaway remained unbeaten with a win over Fayette County.
Central cruised past Smiths Station in the Backyard Brawl, thanks to quarterbacks Tucker Melton and Trey Miles.
Who should be crowned player of the week? Have your say below. The winner will be announced later in the week.
