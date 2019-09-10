Who was Chattahoochee’s top player in 3rd week of high school football? Vote now.

Central QB Tucker Melton confident after Red Devils’ 44-0 win over Smiths Station Central quarterbacks Tucker Melton and Trey Miles combined for four touchdowns as the Red Devils trounced rival Smiths Station in the Backyard Brawl. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Central quarterbacks Tucker Melton and Trey Miles combined for four touchdowns as the Red Devils trounced rival Smiths Station in the Backyard Brawl.

The third week of high school prep football in the Chattahoochee Valley is in the books.

There were a few notable games. Brookstone won a shootout over Jordan, Harris County suffered its first loss of the season and Hardaway remained unbeaten with a win over Fayette County.

Central cruised past Smiths Station in the Backyard Brawl, thanks to quarterbacks Tucker Melton and Trey Miles.

To see all the scores from around the area for week three, click here.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Who should be crowned player of the week? Have your say below. The winner will be announced later in the week.