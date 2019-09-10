Valley Preps

Valley Preps

Who was Chattahoochee’s top player in 3rd week of high school football? Vote now.

Central QB Tucker Melton confident after Red Devils’ 44-0 win over Smiths Station

Central quarterbacks Tucker Melton and Trey Miles combined for four touchdowns as the Red Devils trounced rival Smiths Station in the Backyard Brawl. By
Up Next
Central quarterbacks Tucker Melton and Trey Miles combined for four touchdowns as the Red Devils trounced rival Smiths Station in the Backyard Brawl. By

The third week of high school prep football in the Chattahoochee Valley is in the books.

There were a few notable games. Brookstone won a shootout over Jordan, Harris County suffered its first loss of the season and Hardaway remained unbeaten with a win over Fayette County.

Central cruised past Smiths Station in the Backyard Brawl, thanks to quarterbacks Tucker Melton and Trey Miles.

To see all the scores from around the area for week three, click here.

Who should be crowned player of the week? Have your say below. The winner will be announced later in the week.

Related stories from Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
Profile Image of Joshua Mixon
Joshua Mixon
Joshua Mixon is a reporter for the Ledger-Enquirer. He covers sports (Auburn and preps) and local news, and is a member of the Football Writers Association of America. He previously covered Georgia athletics for the Macon Telegraph. You can follow him on Twitter @JoshDMixon.
  Comments  