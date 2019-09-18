Valley Preps
Who was Chattahoochee’s top player in 4th week of high school football? Vote now.
Central QB Tucker Melton confident after Red Devils’ 44-0 win over Smiths Station
The third week of high school prep football in the Chattahoochee Valley is in the books.
Troup outlasted Harris County 27-21 in one of the better games of the week. Northside’s struggles continued with a blowout loss to Cairo, and many local teams cruised to easy wins.
Last week’s feature centered around Calvary Christian, which recently won its 50th and 51st games in program history.
Kendrick won a tight game against Jordan thanks to four touchdowns from running back Rayshawn Hill.
To see all the scores from around the area for week four, click here.
Who should be crowned player of the week? Have your say below. The winner will be announced later in the week.
Comments