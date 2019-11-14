Northside football coach steps down from his position

Nearly two years after Northside hired Dave Nurnberg as head football coach, the school will begin a new coaching search.

Nurnberg stepped down as Northside’s head coach on Thursday, principal Martin Richburg confirmed to the Ledger-Enquirer Thursday afternoon. Richburg could not provide a timetable as to when the school will begin looking for a replacement.

Nurnberg’s Patriots posted a 1-9 record in 2019, winning their final game, a 38-29 win over rival Columbus High. The Patriots posted a 4-6 record in 2018, Nurnberg’s first season.

The Patriots averaged around 20 points per game in 2019. They surrendered an average of nearly 44 points per game.

This was Nurnberg’s third stint as a head coach and his second in Muscogee County. Nurnberg became a head coach for the first time at Jordan in 2009. In his debut season, the Red Jackets won four games, the team’s highest win total in 13 years.

Nurnberg spent three seasons at Jordan and posted a 7-23 overall record.

Nurnberg, a Columbus High alum, joined the Patriots in January 2018 after spending the last three seasons as an assistant at St. Xavier High School in Louisville, Ky. Nurnberg served as St. Xavier’s offensive coordinator and saw the team post a 29-12 overall record during his tenure. In 2017, the Tigers’ offense averaged 33 points per game in a season that included 12 victories.

Nurnberg became the head coach and athletic director at Winterboro High School in Alabama in 2012. After a 3-8 campaign, Nurnberg moved on to Father Ryan High School in Nashville and worked as an assistant. Nurnberg left Father Ryan for St. Xavier after the 2014 season.