Controversial ending to Carver-Troup football game was a ‘judgment call,’ GHSA says

Carver’s last-gasp win over Troup sealed the Tigers’ second consecutive Region 2-4A title -- and created a healthy amount of controversy for the way it ended.

On fourth down late in the game, Carver’s D.J. Riles threw a deep pass for running back Jaiden Credle. Credle appeared to catch the pass over a Troup defender, then fall forward into the end zone. The ball popped out after he’d crossed the goal line.

Wow. This is ruled a catch. Carver with a touchdown on fourth down. Carver leads 32-29 with 13 seconds left. Going to be a lot of conversation about this one. pic.twitter.com/dPnGkDv1Fo — Kevin Eckleberry (@lagrangesports) November 21, 2020

It looked like a catch. Credle appeared to have possession of the ball and made a football move toward the goal line. The ball didn’t pop out until after he’d crossed into the end zone and fell to the ground.

But it remains unclear whether the running back’s knee was down before the ball broke the plane of the goal line. To complicate matters, the back judge pulled out a flag and began to throw it -- only to stop halfway into his throwing motion and put the flag away after the touchdown was signaled.

The Ledger-Enquirer asked GHSA spokesperson Steve Figueroa whether the correct call was made, and why the back judge did not throw a flag after preparing to.

“It was a judgment call,” Figueroa said. He declined to comment further.

Playoff implications

With the win, Carver is the No. 1 seed from Region 2-4A and will host Jenkins in the first round of the 4A state playoffs Saturday at 6 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.

Troup, which would have won the region had it beaten Carver, is the No. 4 seed out of Region 2-4A and will travel to Savannah to face Benedictine Saturday.

