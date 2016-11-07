A son killed by police, a father in prison for murder

Sins of the father shadowed Christian Andrew Redwine’s life before he was old enough to comprehend the brutality of his father’s crime.
Redwine was the driver Columbus Police Officer Allan Brown fatally shot after a Sunday car chase across the Chattahoochee River into Phenix City. He was 17.
He was 2 years old on Jan. 15, 2002, when a jury convicted father Christopher Michael Redwine of murder, armed robbery and burglary in a woman’s brutal stabbing.
Christian had his own run-ins with the law, but none were violent. He pleaded guilty this past August to credit-card fraud and stealing a motorcycle. He more recently faced a burglary charge, and was out of jail on his own recognizance Sunday when Brown shot him about 4:30 a.m. on Riverchase Drive.
Court records show he pleaded guilty to using a Phenix Pride credit account at the 3617 Hilton Ave. CVS Pharmacy on June 14, and to stealing a Kawasaki motorcycle on May 6. Through the county’s “rapid resolution” program to plea out minor cases, he got three years’ probation with orders to pay restitution.
On June 21, he and a woman were charged with shoplifting an LG cell phone from the 2602 Manchester Expressway Dollar General. He got 12 months’ probation.
On Sunday, he was driving a stolen car with two passengers inside when police first saw him at Milgen Road and Reese Road and tried to pull him over before chasing him across the river, authorities said.
The father
Father Christopher Redwine’s record showed only some family violence and property crimes before he went to prison for the brutal stabbing of Tiffani Miller.
Trial evidence showed he and Randy Smallwood went to Miller’s home at 6913 Bullet Blvd., Apt. 7, about 7 a.m. on April 17, 2000.
Redwine held Miller down and bound her with duct tape. Smallwood stabbed her repeatedly with a pair of scissors and a steak knife, cut her throat, and kicked and bludgeoned her. The assault left both men bloody. After Redwine washed up in Miller’s bathroom, the two left, taking a lock box they thought valuable.
The box held only some of Miller’s personal papers – a Social Security card, birth certificate, receipts, etc.
The two men went to a friend’s home, asked for a change of clothes and put their bloody garments in an empty dog food bag. Redwine pulled his host aside and said Smallwood was crazy and had killed a girl. Smallwood told the friend the stabbing had sexually aroused him, and he might become a “mercenary for hire.”
Another friend told investigators Redwine and Smallwood put a large dog food bag in his car and burned the evidence in Marion County after he gave them a ride.
After a hospital visit, Smallwood told an acquaintance that he broke his toe kicking a “snitch” in the head, that he and Redwine had killed someone, and that they “got out of control” and “crazy.”
Smallwood, 20, pleaded guilty. Redwine, 24, went to trial.
The evidence showed he told police what happened, though his statements later were challenged on appeal. One defense attorney claimed a detective enticed Redwine to talk by letting him see his wife and son.
He married Sept. 11, 1997, in Russell County. Their son was born Jan. 21, 1999, and the couple separated on Dec. 26, 1999. On Jan. 16, 1999, his wife charged him with simple battery for grabbing her by the neck and hitting her.
He had three traffic offenses in 1999: driving under the influence and failing to yield on May 1, 1999, driving with a suspended license on June 25 and again on Sept. 4.
The Georgia Department of Corrections lists earlier convictions: receiving stolen goods on Sept. 8, 1994; one count of having tools to commit a crime and two counts each of entering a vehicle and theft on Dec. 13, 1993. He went off to prison on Dec. 9, 1994, and was released Nov. 25, 1996.
Today he’s in the Smith State Prison in Glennville, having been sentenced to life plus 20 years for Miller’s murder.
He began serving his sentence on May 13, 2002, when his son was 3 years old.
