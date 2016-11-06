Teen killed by Columbus police officer was released on bond last week

A local teenager who was released on bond last week on a burglary charge was killed by a Columbus police officer early Sunday when a vehicle chase ended in Phenix City.
Christian Andrew Redwine, 17, was shot to death on Riverchase Drive in Phenix City around 4:30 a.m., according to a news release.
The shooting is under investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which was called in by Russell County authorities. According to an ALEA spokesman, the agency is involved at the request of Columbus Police Chief Ricky Boren and Russell County District Attorney Kenneth Davis.
Hunter Tillis and Hannah Wuenschel, identified by sources, were passengers in a car believed to have been stolen and driven by Redwine. Tillis and Wuenschel were transported to Midtown Medical Center in Columbus. They were both listed in stable condition late Sunday, according to a hospital spokesperson.
Redwine had recently been in legal trouble. He was released on his own recognizance Tuesday on a burglary charge by Muscogee County Superior Court Judge Gil McBride, according to court records. He had pleaded guilty in August in Muscogee County Superior Court to theft by taking of a motor vehicle and was sentenced to 3 years with 12 months to serve upon completion of a rehabilitation program at the Probation Day Reporting Center, according to court records. Redwine also had a financial transaction fraud charge he pleaded to at same time as theft by taking charge, according to court records.
According to a news release by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the chase started in Columbus and attempts made by the officers to stop the vehicle using blue lights and sirens were ignored by the driver, who then attempted to flee.
According a report from the police department, shortly before 4:25 a.m, members of the Columbus Police Department’s Bureau of Patrol Services observed a suspicious vehicle around businesses near the intersection of Milgen Road and Reese Road. The vehicle was driving in and around several closed businesses.
Police said the vehicle pursuit went into Phenix City where the driver turned onto Riverchase Drive off Highway 80 at which time the driver lost control of the vehicle.
A Columbus police officer exited his vehicle and encountered three suspects.
The officer fired an unknown number of shots from his weapon, the report said. The officer has not been identified.
Davis said he had been told the officer had reason to feel threatened by the vehicle.
Redwine was pronounced dead at the scene by the Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr.
Staff writer Larry Gierer contributed to this article.
