Glenwood Gators defeat Pike, capture 22nd state championship

After Tuesday’s split doubleheader in the AISA Class 3A state championship series, Glenwood head coach Tim Fanning made it clear he did not care for the dramatic nature of his team’s postseason.
Luckily for Fanning, there was no sense of suspense for the Gators in Game 3.
Glenwood scored five runs in the second inning en route to a 10-0 victory over Pike Liberal Arts (29-9). The win gave the Gators their 22nd state championship in program history and their sixth in the past nine years.
“It just makes you feel awesome,” said Glenwood starting pitcher Jarrett Carter, who threw a three-hit shutout in his final high school game. “We went out on a great note. I feel great about it.”
Carter was chosen as the MVP of the tournament. Teammates Josh Brown and Nick Adams were selected to the All-Tournament team.
What opened as an easy-going ballgame was kicked up a notch by Glenwood (40-9) in the top of the second inning.
A series of walks set the stage for third baseman Slade James, who doubled to center field to score Chase Dennis. Jalen Williams then scored on Daniel Holley’s sacrifice fly to center. Following Adams’ single, Carson Allison sent a shot into the outfield and raced around the bases for an RBI triple.
Allison soon scored on a passed ball, giving the Gators a 5-0 lead. For a series featuring several hold-your-breath moments, the Gators instead left the Patriots trying to catch theirs.
“Regardless of how much experience you have, there is a little bit of momentum in that. It’s like, ‘OK, we’ve got it rolling,’ ” Fanning said.
Adams reignited the Gators offense in the fourth, delivering another RBI single to score James. Allison added an RBI single, then Brandon Moseley tacked on a sacrifice fly to put the Gators up eight runs. Jalen Williams added two more in the seventh on an RBI single to the outfield.
The state title is one the Gators have publicly been searching for all year, as evident by their social media presence. The team’s official Twitter account boasted the name “Gator Baseball 22,” a nod to Glenwood’s pursuit for No. 22.
In the days leading up to Wednesday’s showdown, Fanning spoke about the Twitter name and how it ties into how the team strives for big accomplishments.
“That’s one thing I’ve always been proud of as a coach: I’m always honest with our kids,” Fanning said. “You don’t hide the fact you want to achieve something. If you’re embarrassed about talking about it, then that means you’re not all in. It doesn’t matter if you set a goal and don’t obtain it, as long as you do your best.”
On Wednesday, Fanning saw his team turn that talk into another title. Fanning said he was happy to see the latest batch of players make it happen, adding how that has created a connection that will always exist.
“It’s important because when the guys come back, their ball is on the wall (at our stadium), and that’s never going to go away,” Fanning said. “These guys will be connected for the rest of their lives because of that, and that’s what’s important.”
The win to close out the 2017 season gave Glenwood its second consecutive state championship. For the outgoing seniors like Carter, the victory was the ideal sendoff for a group of upperclassmen who have achieved a great deal.
For the younger players, it’s not only something to celebrate, but an endeavor they’re focused on repeating for the years to come.
“I’m just glad we got to make our mark in history at the school,” said Adams, the junior right fielder who was 2-for-4 with an RBI in the victory. “I’m going to miss all the seniors, but hopefully we can be back here next year.”
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports
Comments