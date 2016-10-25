Women’s fashion retailer Wet Seal popping up at Peachtree Mall

Wet Seal, a retailer of young women’s fashion, will be popping up at Peachtree Mall next week for an extended holiday stay.
The clothing and accessories shop is scheduled to open Nov. 3 at the 3131 Manchester Expressway shopping center, with it reportedly among 13 such pop-up locations that mall owner General Growth Properties is doing with The Wet Seal this year.
“We see an opportunity for additional brick and mortar locations during the peak holiday season,” Wet Seal CEO Melanie Cox said in a statement. “Customers have reached out to request the return of Wet Seal Stores to their local areas, and we are pleased that we are able to meet that need.”
Irvine, Calif.-based Wet Seal has more than 160 stores across the country. The retailer said it focuses on “trend-focused young women” looking for “the latest styles at attainable prices.”
It was in January 2015 that the retailer announced the closure of nearly 340 stores just before entering Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization, with it ultimately being purchased by Versa Capital Management, a Philadelphia-based investor.
Pop-up stores and kiosks are popular in November and December, with retailers looking to grab a share of the holiday spending. Even those businesses heavily into e-commerce see it as a way to generate exposure and sales with the brick-and-mortar-style locations.
