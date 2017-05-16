Columbus chamber names top two economic projects of the year

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:03 Mat Swift to retire from W.C Bradley Company Pause 1:38 Bradley Company breaks ground on major riverfront development project 1:34 Westville breaks ground to begin move to Columbus 0:59 Community leaders celebrate Dairy Queen construction in Phenix City 1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first 1:14 Columbus firefighters respond to explosion and fire at business 1:29 Camelot Academy student says alternative school turned around his life 3:43 Defendant takes witness stand and claims self-defense in fatal shooting 2:14 58-year-old CSU janitor reflects on finally receiving college degree 1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Aerospace company Pratt & Whitney will create 500 jobs over the next five years with a $386 million dollar plant expansion. The company hosted a celebration with Columbus Technical College at the college's Economic Development Center Wednesday. CTC will offer course work to train workers in the areas of aerospace mechanics and advanced manufacturing technologies. Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer

Aerospace company Pratt & Whitney will create 500 jobs over the next five years with a $386 million dollar plant expansion. The company hosted a celebration with Columbus Technical College at the college's Economic Development Center Wednesday. CTC will offer course work to train workers in the areas of aerospace mechanics and advanced manufacturing technologies. Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer