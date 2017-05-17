Pop-up market with food, retailers will be Thursday on 13th Street

Call it a pop-up market or a sidewalk sale or a street party.
No matter the name, the goal of an event Thursday evening off 13th Street in the Midtown area of Columbus is to help residents “reimagine” what the corridor could look like with fewer, slower traffic lanes, on-street parking and revived businesses along the route.
The gathering sponsored by the MidTown Business Association kicks off at 6:30 p.m. and will run until about 9 p.m. In between those hours, residents are invited to stop by to mix, mingle and check out the two dozen vendors on site at the intersection of 13th Street and Cherry Avenue.
(City to test lane closures on 13th Street; could become permanent)
(‘Reimagine 13th Street’ activities to accompany test of lane closures)
There will be food for purchase, as well as various businesses set up on the sidewalk and in a small parking lot to market and sell their goods and services, said Bitsy Dedwilder, the associations coordinator. She said food, beer and wine will be available, with music by a disc jockey. Parking for those attending the event will be available in the Kinetic Credit Union lot nearby, as well as on the street along 12th and Cherry Avenues.
Images have been painted on the windows of a small strip shopping center along 13th Street to give those passing by an idea of what the now-vacant space could be used for in the future. Columbus artist Tamara Comstock did the images, which are of a restaurant, jazz club and dress store.
“We’re really focusing on 13th Street because we’ve got these opportunities with the lane closures to sort of reimagine what it could be like if we calmed the traffic and had on-street parking to reactivate those businesses along that corridor,” Dedwylder said Wednesday. “It will also visualize what it would be like to have retail and restaurants along that corridor.”
The city, using orange and white barrels, has closed off two outside lanes along13th Street from 5th Avenue east across the viaduct to 13th Avenue. The test lane closures are aimed at determining if traffic can flow smoothly along the street with fewer lanes that can be used by bicyclists, pedestrians and, in some areas, on-street parking. The two-week test runs until May 27.
The test period includes several bicycle rides, including Friday’s “Bike to Work Day,” which aims to promote cycling from the Midtown area to downtown and back, making it a possibly healthier option for those interested in doing so. There will be an “energizing station” at the top of the viaduct that day offering water or a cup of coffee, the association said.
A major draw for Midtown also is coming up Sunday, with the 21st annual Arts in the Park scheduled noon to 6 p.m. Sponsored by the Weracoba-St. Elmo Preservation Society, it, too, will have vendors selling art, food and beverages.
The boundaries for the Midtown area are 10th Avenue to the west, Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to the south, Talbotton and Warm Springs Roads to the north and Interstate 185 to the east.
Here are the vendors scheduled to be at Thursday’s pop-up market:
▪ Country's Barbecue
▪ Dinglewood Pharmacy
▪ The Ice Cream Girl
▪ T's Eatery
▪ Wicked Hen
▪ Yola's Coffee & Cafe
▪ Midland Ghost Pepper Sauce
▪ Bent by Courtney
▪ Dear Stella
▪ Front Porch Gallery
▪ Helen Johnson Art
▪ Gail Hudson-Realtor
▪ Ida Joe's Classic Bows
▪ Jenny Jack Farms
▪ Kayla Perez
▪ Little Bit Farms
▪ PMB Broadcasting
▪ Smiley' Creations
▪ Dan Steed — wood turner
▪ Tamara Paints
▪ Tierra Boheme
▪ The UP! Factory
▪ Wade Corporate Gifts
▪ Amanda Storey Weldon
▪ Wired by ALP
▪ Mary Varner-Realtor
