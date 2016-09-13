New details emerge in deadly collision on Manchester Expressway

Three vehicles were involved in the Monday afternoon wreck on Manchester Expressway that killed 55-year-old Flint Eugene Sharpe of Smiths Station, Ala., Columbus police said in a report released early Tuesday.
Authorities said Sharpe, who was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Impala, was headed south on Manchester Expressway near the southbound on-ramp from County Road. He then crossed the median and began to travel south in the inside northbound lane of Manchester Expressway, where he collided head-on with a 2003 Freightliner Conventional ST 120 drive by a Shiloh, Ga man, according to police.
Sharpe’s vehicle then pushed north and came to rest near the middle of the northbound lanes of Manchester Expressway. The truck driver applied his brakes, leaving approximately 170 feet of skid before the crash.
Officials said the truck veered to the left upon impact, striking several small tress and brush on the west side of Manchester Expressway.
A Cusseta, Ga. woman was traveling in a 2006 Nissan Altima, headed north in the outside lane of Manchester Expressway. She was passing on the right side of the truck when it collided with Sharpe’s vehicle, according to police.
The left side of the Altima was struck by debris from the crash between the semi-truck and Impala.
Sharpe was pronounced dead at the scene at 1 p.m., said Muscogee Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley.
According to the report, the truck driver didn’t complain of injuries and refused treatment on the scene. The occupants of Altima also didn’t report any injuries.
Police said the semi-truck and Impala sustained extensive damage, but the third vehicle only had slight damage.
No further information is available at this time.
