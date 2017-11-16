Columbus’ latest homicide victim testified in gangster’s murder trial

More Videos 0:57 Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road Pause 1:50 Artist captures spirit of local coffee shop through portraits of customers 2:07 Fort Benning honors German and Italian prisoners of war who are buried on post 3:24 “Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting 5:05 Attorney: Suspect in hit-and-run fled with 4-year-old son in his arms to protect him 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 1:29 Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 2:58 From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 0:57 Car engulfed in flames at Bradley Park Publix parking lot Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road Steve Phillips, 30, of Columbus, was pronounced dead at 9:35 a.m., Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed. Bryan said the body was found in a wooded area off Winston Road. Steve Phillips, 30, of Columbus, was pronounced dead at 9:35 a.m., Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed. Bryan said the body was found in a wooded area off Winston Road. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

