‘Stocking Strangler’ denied stay of execution in last-minute hearings to escape death sentence

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 73 Two students walk out of Columbus High - even after district says they could be punished Pause 94 "Luck of the Irish": Culinary program helps bring taste of Ireland to Columbus 61 Red Sofa Tour coming to a location near you 206 A few minutes with Judge Lynn Toler 63 Heading to Empty Bowl this weekend? Don't forget the time change 311 Got a date with Recorder's Court? Take five minutes now to learn your rights. 137 Murder suspect in November shooting appears in Columbus Recorder's Court 123 Hear excerpts from the 911 call after victim shot in head during 2016 home invasion 53 Video offers more details in gang-related fight at Kendrick High School 32 Naked inmate beaten, stunned with Taser by group of Muscogee County correctional officers Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles heard a full day of testimony Wednesday as convicted “Stocking Strangler” Carlton Gary sought to escape his execution set for 7 p.m. Thursday. Among those present then were District Attorney Julia Slater, Columbus Police Chief Ricky Boren, and former Columbus Mayor and Police Chief Jim Wetherington. Tim Chitwood tchitwood@ledger-enquirer.com

The Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles heard a full day of testimony Wednesday as convicted “Stocking Strangler” Carlton Gary sought to escape his execution set for 7 p.m. Thursday. Among those present then were District Attorney Julia Slater, Columbus Police Chief Ricky Boren, and former Columbus Mayor and Police Chief Jim Wetherington. Tim Chitwood tchitwood@ledger-enquirer.com