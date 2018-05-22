Here are the early returns for Columbus mayor’s race

Early returns in the election for Columbus mayor show longtime city Councilor Skip Henderson with a strong lead against his closest opponent, Zeph Baker. With 13 of 27 precincts reporting, Skip Henderson leads Zeph Baker by 4224 votes to 2454 votes, holding 67% of the vote.
This story is being updated are results are tallied. Check back soon for the latest numbers.
Columbus voters went to the polls Tuesday with a range of candidates to choose from in the Columbus mayor’s race, from a city councilor with 21 years in office, to a former school board member, a couple of candidates who’d sought public office before, and then a couple of newcomers.
Longtime at-large Post 10 Councilor Skip Henderson, 59, who resigned his seat to run for mayor, was considered the one to beat, having five times won citywide elections. Zeph Baker, 41, a frequent candidate who forced Mayor Teresa Tomlinson into a runoff in her first run for office in 2010, was considered the candidate most likely contender to gain enough votes to send the race into a July 24 runoff.
But Baker was dogged by accusations from rival Beth Harris, 59, who challenged his residency, alleging he actually lives in Newnan, Ga., where Baker owns a house with wife Sharon Cosby Baker. And critics bashed him for filing no campaign disclosure reports.
Baker fired back, accusing Harris of attacking his family by citing divorce filings that indicated he lives in Newnan, and successfully fighting her challenge to his residency before the Muscogee Board of Elections & Registrations and in an appeal to Superior Court.
In regard to campaign disclosures, Baker said he would not reveal his donors because his supporters had been stalked and harassed, and he would not subject them to such abuse. On Friday he pledged that he would file his disclosures on Monday, but he did not.
The drama involving Baker and Harris, a former District 8 school board representative who also was no stranger to controversy, overshadowed other issues such as crime and city finances, and shifted the focus away from other candidates.
Baker has long been a local candidate for office. Besides his run of mayor in 2010, he challenged longtime State Rep. Calvin Smyre in 2008, and lost to Columbus District 1 Councilor Jerry “Pops” Barnes in 2014.
Elected to the school board in 2010, Harris, a retired educator, served as District 8 representative for one term. In 2014, she lost to Frank Myers, a local attorney who became a fierce critic of the school district administration.
First elected to council in 1996, Henderson was known for his expertise in city finance and budgeting, and had the support of council colleagues Evelyn Turner Pugh, Judy Thomas, Mike Baker and Gary Allen, and from a former councilor Jack Rodgers, a fiscal conservative.
Among the other candidates are Danny Arencibia, a 42-year-old finance manager at Rivertown Ford; Winfred Shipman Jr., 61, who spent 20 years in the military; and Charles Edwin Roberts, 40, an operations analyst.
Arencibia founded a local youth venue called the Gallery13 Event Center, and has done ministry work in the downtown area. He challenged state Rep. Calvin Smyre for the Georgia House District 135 seat in 2012.
Shipman is from a small town in North Carolina. In his 20 years with the military, he did three tours at Fort Benning and decided to make Columbus his home. He sells wares at a flea market and donates items to local charities, he said.
Roberts is an operations analyst lead at TSYS, and previously worked for the Columbus Consolidated Government for almost six years as a web developer.
