Step-grandson identified as ‘person of interest’ in death of 83-year-old

The step-grandson of the 83-year-old Columbus woman found dead Monday afternoon in her Eighth Street home Monday afternoon has been named a person of interest in her death, Columbus Police Maj. Gil Slouchick confirmed.
Angelo Short was taken into custody Tuesday night on outstanding warrants for aggravated assault and armed robbery that stem from an unrelated incident. He is being held in the Muscogee County Jail.
Authorities were called to the Gambles’ home around 1 p.m. Monday after a relative found her dead in a hallway adjacent to a bedroom. She was pronounced dead at 1:34 p.m., according to officials.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments