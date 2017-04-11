Police: Columbus man was seen ‘acting odd’ before stabbing woman at Starbucks

The 34-year-old man accused of stabbing a woman outside of a Columbus Starbucks was pacing back in forth in front of the business before the attack, according to testimony Tuesday morning in Recorder’s Court.
Hannibal Herman Chambers pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under bonds totaling $21,000.
Judge Julius Hunter also ordered that Chambers be mentally evaluated by a county physician after Columbus public defendender Robin King requested it. The case was bound over to Superior Court.
Columbus police were called to the Starbucks at 4519 Woodrufff Road around 11:22 a.m. Thursday to investigate a stabbing in the parking lot.
The victim was treated at the Midtown Medical Center and released.
Witnesses said Hannibal, who frequents the area, was in and out of Starbucks all morning. He was allegedly seen pacing and back forth in front of coffee shop with a loaf of bread from Jimmy John’s in his hand. He was yelling and acting odd around 10:30 a.m., a woman reported.
Police said Hannibal approached the woman from behind and stabbed her in the head, back and shoulder as she was trying to enter her vehicle. He was still holding the bread in his hand during the attack, a witness testified.
He then ran across Manchester Expressway dressed in a red plaid shirt and jeans, officials said. A witness followed him to his home in the 1900 block of 44th Street, where authorities said he was arrested at 2:33 p.m. Thursday.
A bent blade about 3 inches long was found on the sidewalk near the crime scene. It resembled a kitchen knife, but the handle was missing, officials said.
Hannibal didn’t testify.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
