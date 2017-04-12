Man shot, killed in Columbus apartment

A man was shot and killed late Tuesday in a Columbus apartment on Adair Avenue, Columbus Police Maj. Gil Slouchick said in a news release.
Jason Boykin, who authorities identified as the victim, was pronounced dead on the scene at 11:50 p.m. His age was not immediately released.
Officers with the Columbus Police Department’s Patrol Division were called to 1021 Adair Ave. Apt. 5 around 11:24 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a shooting. They found Boykin in the residence suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the release.
The homicide unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting, and no suspects were named or described in the release.
Anyone with information about Boykin’s death is encouraged to call Sgt. Dan Lyon at 706-225-4422 or email him at dlyon@columbusga.org.
Boykin’s death is the 6th homicide in Columbus this year. He was killed after 44-year-old Dudley Jones Jr., a father of two, was fatally shot on Ticknor Drive. No suspects have been named in the April 1 shooting.
