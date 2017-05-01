Man charged with murder after Phenix City shooting on 16th Avenue South

A man was arrested Monday morning following a deadly Phenix shooting in the 100 block of 16th Avenue South, according to a news release from authorities.
Richard Long, 47, was charged with murder in the death of 18-year-old Jarvis Ford. He was booked into the Russell County Jail.
Phenix City police were called to a shooting in the 100 block of 16th Avenue South around 9:57 p.m. Sunday. On the scene, they found Ford suffering from a gunshot wound outside of his home.
Authorities said he was transported to the Columbus Midtown Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead around 11 p.m.
A murder warrant was issued for Long. He was taken into custody around 9 a.m. Monday at a motel on U.S. Hwy 280. Members of the US Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force assisted police with the arrest, according to the release.
Ford’s death marks the second Phenix City homicide of 2017. It comes months after 28-year-old Maurice Richardson was killed March 29 in the 1000 block of 16th Street.
