Two homeless women arrested in prostitution sting in Columbus

A prostitution sting that was conducted Thursday near Fourth Avenue led to the arrest of two homeless women, according to reports from the Columbus Police Department.
Vicky Harris Entrekin faces one count of prostitution and Tamkia Joy Mitchell faces one count of loitering for the purpose of prostitution. They were apprehended on the scene between 6 and 7 p.m. Thursday and booked into the Muscogee County Jail to be held for a 8 a.m. Saturday hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Members of the Columbus Police Department’s Special Operations Unit said they were near Fourth Avenue conducting the operation when they made contact with both women.
Officials said Entrekin, 50, offered to have sex with an undercover officer in exchange for about $25.
In an arrest report, officials said 32-year-old Mitchell entered an unmarked police vehicle and told an agent she was trying to make money. She told him to expose himself to prove he wasn’t an officer, according to police.
Authorities said they found a glass smoking device in Mitchell’s pocket. She faces an additional charge of possession of drug-related objects.
Mitchell’s criminal history includes multiple prostitution charges.
In late March, she was allegedly offered to engage in oral sex with an undercover officer in exchange for $20. Less than a month later, she was one of four women charged during a prostitution sting on Valentine’s Day. Both incidents occurred near North Lumpkin Road, according to police.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments