Gang member blames killing on dead teen, Columbus police say

More Videos

Judge postpones trial in brutal 2016 Upatoi triple homicide 2:58

Judge postpones trial in brutal 2016 Upatoi triple homicide

Pause
Family of victim in Henson Drive homicide says he ran with bad crowd 2:14

Family of victim in Henson Drive homicide says he ran with bad crowd

Attorney says ex-deputy succumbed to 'temptations he had as a law enforcement officer to flirt with women' 2:24

Attorney says ex-deputy succumbed to 'temptations he had as a law enforcement officer to flirt with women'

Detective talks about undercover officer making deal to buy $1.2 million worth of cocaine 1:29

Detective talks about undercover officer making deal to buy $1.2 million worth of cocaine

Attorney for suspect in burglary ring says gang activity is slippery slope to life of crime 1:44

Attorney for suspect in burglary ring says gang activity is slippery slope to life of crime

HIV-positive man pleads not guilty to attacking three dogs with PVC pipe in Columbus 1:03

HIV-positive man pleads not guilty to attacking three dogs with PVC pipe in Columbus

Watch the dash cam video of the incident that led to charges against a former Harris County deputy 6:37

Watch the dash cam video of the incident that led to charges against a former Harris County deputy

Attorney for one of two men charged with cocaine discusses possibility of client making bond 2:04

Attorney for one of two men charged with cocaine discusses possibility of client making bond

Maj. Gil Slouchick addresses drugs and the crimes that follow 2:52

Maj. Gil Slouchick addresses drugs and the crimes that follow

What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening 2:06

What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening

  • 'This world is not what it used to be:' Family of man killed on Wickam Drive seeks justice

    Robynn Chavez, aunt to 26-year-old James Francesconi, spoke, about her nephew's kind spirit after a Recorder's Court hearing Monday morning. Chavez said she believes justice will be served, either through God or the courts, and the suspects will never be the same after shooting her nephew.

Robynn Chavez, aunt to 26-year-old James Francesconi, spoke, about her nephew's kind spirit after a Recorder's Court hearing Monday morning. Chavez said she believes justice will be served, either through God or the courts, and the suspects will never be the same after shooting her nephew. Sarah Robinson srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com
Robynn Chavez, aunt to 26-year-old James Francesconi, spoke, about her nephew's kind spirit after a Recorder's Court hearing Monday morning. Chavez said she believes justice will be served, either through God or the courts, and the suspects will never be the same after shooting her nephew. Sarah Robinson srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

Crime

Gang member blames killing on dead teen, Columbus police say

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

October 23, 2017 4:56 PM

The murder suspect in the August 15 shooting on Wickam Drive blamed the homicide on the 18-year-old who was killed on Henson Drive about two weeks later, according to testimony Monday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.

Clayton Perry, 17, pleaded not guilty to murder, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He was ordered held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail.

Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court.

Columbus police were called to the 200 block of Wickam Drive around 9:30 p.m. Aug. 15 to investigate a shooting.

Officials found 26-year-old James Francesconi suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was shot while sitting in a car in his driveway, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said.

Francesconi was rushed to the Columbus Midtown Medical Center, where he was on life support before he was pronounced dead two days later at 12:40 p.m.

Cpl. Robert Nicholas said they received an anonymous tip early on in the investigation from someone who gave a Facebook username. They said the person who owned the account was the shooter in the Wickam Drive homicide.

Officials identified that Facebook user as Perry. With no further information or evidence tying Perry to the crime, officials refrained from issuing a warrant from his arrest.

Perry was taken into custody on Aug. 31 as one of about 12 alleged gang members officials tied to a massive burglary ring. They collectively face 118 charges, Maj. Gil Slouchick said in a news release.

Authorities have identified many of the suspects, including Perry, as members of the Zohannon gang. It’s a subset of the Gangster Disciples, which authorities said is the largest gang operating in Columbus.

Cpl. Robert Nicholas said Perry was being interviewed when he indicated that he knew Francesconi. He identified 18-year-old Tremaine Taylor, as an individual who was involved in the deadly Wickam Drive shooting.

Taylor, who authorities said has committed crimes with Perry, was killed around 1:26 a.m. that morning in a shooting on Henson Drive. No one has been charged in that homicide.

The defendant told detectives that Taylor had “money on his head from gang members here in Columbus for having been involved in the shooting of Mr. James Francesconi,” Nicholas said.

“However, he could provide no further information,” Nicholas testified. “So again that information was collected and put on the back burner as the investigation continued.”

On Oct. 10, another individual told police that Perry and Taylor were in their residence talking about how they shot and tried to rob Francesconi.

“This individual was able provide to us some of the details of what they heard Mr. Perry talking about,” Nicholas testified. “Those details were absolutely accurate to details and evidence that were on the scene and documented by our id techs having been at the scene. This in formation that was not part of the original report of the shooting and information that has not in anyway been released to the public.”

A few days later, a man who identified himself as a member of the Zohannon gang reported to police that Perry and Taylor told him that they tried to rob Francesconi of marijuana and cash.

Police said the gang member also gave details about the shooting that have yet to be released to the public, such as what was taken from the victim. His aunt said a cellphone was among the items taken.

“This property that was described matches that Mr. Francesconi was known to carry,” Nicholas told the court. “This was returned to Mr. Francesconi own mother.”

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Judge postpones trial in brutal 2016 Upatoi triple homicide 2:58

Judge postpones trial in brutal 2016 Upatoi triple homicide

Pause
Family of victim in Henson Drive homicide says he ran with bad crowd 2:14

Family of victim in Henson Drive homicide says he ran with bad crowd

Attorney says ex-deputy succumbed to 'temptations he had as a law enforcement officer to flirt with women' 2:24

Attorney says ex-deputy succumbed to 'temptations he had as a law enforcement officer to flirt with women'

Detective talks about undercover officer making deal to buy $1.2 million worth of cocaine 1:29

Detective talks about undercover officer making deal to buy $1.2 million worth of cocaine

Attorney for suspect in burglary ring says gang activity is slippery slope to life of crime 1:44

Attorney for suspect in burglary ring says gang activity is slippery slope to life of crime

HIV-positive man pleads not guilty to attacking three dogs with PVC pipe in Columbus 1:03

HIV-positive man pleads not guilty to attacking three dogs with PVC pipe in Columbus

Watch the dash cam video of the incident that led to charges against a former Harris County deputy 6:37

Watch the dash cam video of the incident that led to charges against a former Harris County deputy

Attorney for one of two men charged with cocaine discusses possibility of client making bond 2:04

Attorney for one of two men charged with cocaine discusses possibility of client making bond

Maj. Gil Slouchick addresses drugs and the crimes that follow 2:52

Maj. Gil Slouchick addresses drugs and the crimes that follow

What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening 2:06

What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening

  • Judge postpones trial in brutal 2016 Upatoi triple homicide

    Superior Court Judge Gil McBride had set an Oct. 30 trial date for Raheam Gibson, Rufus Burks and Jervarceay Tapley, but defense attorneys in a pretrial hearing Monday persuaded the judge they could not be prepared by then.

Judge postpones trial in brutal 2016 Upatoi triple homicide

View More Video