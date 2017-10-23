Gang member blames killing on dead teen, Columbus police say

More Videos 2:58 Judge postpones trial in brutal 2016 Upatoi triple homicide Pause 2:14 Family of victim in Henson Drive homicide says he ran with bad crowd 2:24 Attorney says ex-deputy succumbed to 'temptations he had as a law enforcement officer to flirt with women' 1:29 Detective talks about undercover officer making deal to buy $1.2 million worth of cocaine 1:44 Attorney for suspect in burglary ring says gang activity is slippery slope to life of crime 1:03 HIV-positive man pleads not guilty to attacking three dogs with PVC pipe in Columbus 6:37 Watch the dash cam video of the incident that led to charges against a former Harris County deputy 2:04 Attorney for one of two men charged with cocaine discusses possibility of client making bond 2:52 Maj. Gil Slouchick addresses drugs and the crimes that follow 2:06 What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening Video Link copy Embed Code copy

'This world is not what it used to be:' Family of man killed on Wickam Drive seeks justice Robynn Chavez, aunt to 26-year-old James Francesconi, spoke, about her nephew's kind spirit after a Recorder's Court hearing Monday morning. Chavez said she believes justice will be served, either through God or the courts, and the suspects will never be the same after shooting her nephew. Robynn Chavez, aunt to 26-year-old James Francesconi, spoke, about her nephew's kind spirit after a Recorder's Court hearing Monday morning. Chavez said she believes justice will be served, either through God or the courts, and the suspects will never be the same after shooting her nephew. Sarah Robinson srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

