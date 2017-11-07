Evidence shows that 16-year-old handled gun used in deadly Columbus shooting, police say

More Videos 2:31 'Blood everywhere,' Coroner says of latest Macon homicide Pause 1:16 Are you sure you didn't just run that red light? 2:14 Family of victim in Henson Drive homicide says he ran with bad crowd 1:00 Two alleged killers appear in Magistrate Court 0:46 Hearing continued for man charged in fatal shooting Wickham Drive 1:44 Attorney for suspect in burglary ring says gang activity is slippery slope to life of crime 2:19 Principal's plan leads Waddell Elementary to most improved test scores in the school district 1:35 Marshal Greg Countryman: Our kids face real issues, and we need to come to them 1:27 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:33 Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 7 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald Video Link copy Embed Code copy

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to deadly Henson Avenue shooting A 16-year-old pleaded not guilty to murder November 7, 2017, in Columbus Recorder’s Court. He was accused in the death of Tremaine Taylor, who was fatally shot August 31, 2017, at 458 Henson Avenue in Columbus, Georgia. Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court. His plea comes about a week after 17-year-old Clayton Perry and 18-year-old Antwuan Rashee King pleaded not guilty to lying about the shooting. A 16-year-old pleaded not guilty to murder November 7, 2017, in Columbus Recorder’s Court. He was accused in the death of Tremaine Taylor, who was fatally shot August 31, 2017, at 458 Henson Avenue in Columbus, Georgia. Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court. His plea comes about a week after 17-year-old Clayton Perry and 18-year-old Antwuan Rashee King pleaded not guilty to lying about the shooting. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

