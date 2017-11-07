Evidence shows that 16-year-old handled gun used in deadly Columbus shooting, police say

Evidence shows that the 16-year-old charged as an adult in the deadly Aug. 31 shooting on Henson Avenue handled the gun used during the incident, according to testimony Tuesday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
He pleaded not guilty to murder in the shooting of 19-year-old Tremaine Taylor. He was ordered held without bond in the Aaron Cohn Regional Youth Detention Center.
Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court.
His plea comes about a week after 17-year-old Clayton Perry and 18-year-old Antwuan Rashee King pleaded not guilty to lying about the shooting.
Columbus Police Cpl. Donna Baker said Perry and King flagged down an officer at 458 Henson Ave. around 1:26 a.m. Aug. 31. They reported that Taylor was shot at that location.
The victim was transported to Midtown Medical Center, where Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan pronounced him dead at 4:20 a.m.
Baker said they told police that a vehicle stopped at the bottom of the driveway and an occupant gestured for Taylor to approach the vehicle. They allegedly said he approached the vehicle and a shot was fired from the vehicle, striking him.
Police said another witness indicated that their account of the shooting wasn’t accurate. Shell casings belonging to a 9 mm gun were also found in a location different from where Taylor and Perry said the shooting occurred, according to police.
Officials said evidence also indicates that King handled the weapon used in the shooting, but the gun hasn’t been recovered. She said a witness placed him on the scene around the time of Taylor’s death, but she declined to elaborate.
Anthony King Sr., 43, was charged with tampering with evidence after he allegedly tampered with Taylor’s blood and vomit the day of the shooting. That evidence was allegedly found on the carport of his residence at 458 Henson Ave., authorities said.
On. Aug. 31, Perry was arrested on charges stemming from a massive burglary ring involving Zo’ Hannon gang members. It’s a subset of the Gangster Disciples, which authorities said is the largest gang operating in Columbus.
Perry, who authorities identified as a Zo’ Hannon gang member, told police that Taylor had “money on his head from gang members in Columbus” for allegedly been involved in the killing of James Francesconi. The 26-year-old man was robbed and shot at his home at 228 Wickam Drive, authorities said.
In the following weeks, multiple people called detectives reporting that Taylor and Perry were involved in the Wickam Drive shooting. A Zo’ Hannon gang member told detectives he heard Taylor and Perry talking about robbing and killing the victim, according to police.
“This individual was able provide to us some of the details of what they heard Mr. Perry talking about,” Cpl. Robert Nicholas said. “Those details were absolutely accurate to details and evidence that were on the scene and documented by our id techs having been at the scene. This is information that was not part of the original report of the shooting and information that has not in anyway been released to the public.”
By Oct. 21, Perry had been charged with murder, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in connection with Francesconi’s death.
Sarah Robinson
