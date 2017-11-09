Phenix City man facing 31 fraud charges was personal banker at Wells Fargo

A man accused of 31 fraud charges involving Hurricane Irma evacuees was a personal banker at Wells Fargo, Columbus police said.
Jeremy Keith Pritchett, 40, of Phenix City was charged with 17 counts of financial transaction card theft, 14 counts of identity fraud and 10 counts of exploitation of an elderly person after his Nov. 6 arrest at 3201 Macon Road. After waiving his Recorder’s Court hearing on Thursday, Pritchett was ordered held on bonds totaling $41,000 in the Muscogee County Jail.
The suspect is accused of taking $16,000 from victims in the case that started almost two months ago. In a report on Sept. 26, police said an evacuee who came to Phenix City temporarily from Palmetto, Fla., went to Wells Fargo at 101 13th St. Sometime between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Sept. 12, she asked a bank cashier for a copy of her savings balance. The woman said she was told that Jeremy Pritchett was the only one who could give her a copy of her savings account balance before the cashier went to get the man from his office.
The woman said her account had $90,000 at the time. Police said Pritchett used his position as a personal banker at Wells Fargo to gain access to personal information on several individuals accounts. An investigation revealed he allegedly opened debit cards in the 14 victims accounts. For some, more than one card was opened in an account.
Police also said 10 of the victims were over age 65 and had very little income.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
Comments