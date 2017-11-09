Phenix City man facing 31 fraud charges was personal banker at Wells Fargo

More Videos 1:10 Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing Pause 0:55 Phenix City police investigating deadly shooting on South Railroad Street 1:00 Two alleged killers appear in Magistrate Court 2:01 Here's what's new at this year's fair 2:20 Marine veteran's story written by Nashville songwriter 2:14 Double Churches Park murder victim's mother: "DJ had a beautiful heart and spirit 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:29 Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 2:39 Army veteran uses drones to brings messages of camaraderie and respect to young students 13:18 Seven CVCC baseball players sign scholarships Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing Jeremy Keith Pritchett, 40, pleaded not guilty Thursday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court to 17 counts of financial transaction card theft, 14 counts of identity fraud and 10 counts of financial exploitation of an elderly person. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under bonds totaling $41,000. Jeremy Keith Pritchett, 40, pleaded not guilty Thursday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court to 17 counts of financial transaction card theft, 14 counts of identity fraud and 10 counts of financial exploitation of an elderly person. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under bonds totaling $41,000. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

