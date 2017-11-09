Phenix City man facing 31 fraud charges was personal banker at Wells Fargo

More Videos

Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing 1:10

Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing

Pause
Phenix City police investigating deadly shooting on South Railroad Street 0:55

Phenix City police investigating deadly shooting on South Railroad Street

Two alleged killers appear in Magistrate Court 1:00

Two alleged killers appear in Magistrate Court

Here's what's new at this year's fair 2:01

Here's what's new at this year's fair

Marine veteran's story written by Nashville songwriter 2:20

Marine veteran's story written by Nashville songwriter

Double Churches Park murder victim's mother: 'DJ had a beautiful heart and spirit 2:14

Double Churches Park murder victim's mother: "DJ had a beautiful heart and spirit

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

Army veteran uses drones to brings messages of camaraderie and respect to young students 2:39

Army veteran uses drones to brings messages of camaraderie and respect to young students

Seven CVCC baseball players sign scholarships 13:18

Seven CVCC baseball players sign scholarships

  • Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing

    Jeremy Keith Pritchett, 40, pleaded not guilty Thursday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court to 17 counts of financial transaction card theft, 14 counts of identity fraud and 10 counts of financial exploitation of an elderly person. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under bonds totaling $41,000.

Jeremy Keith Pritchett, 40, pleaded not guilty Thursday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court to 17 counts of financial transaction card theft, 14 counts of identity fraud and 10 counts of financial exploitation of an elderly person. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under bonds totaling $41,000. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer
Jeremy Keith Pritchett, 40, pleaded not guilty Thursday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court to 17 counts of financial transaction card theft, 14 counts of identity fraud and 10 counts of financial exploitation of an elderly person. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under bonds totaling $41,000. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Crime

Phenix City man facing 31 fraud charges was personal banker at Wells Fargo

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

November 09, 2017 6:49 PM

A man accused of 31 fraud charges involving Hurricane Irma evacuees was a personal banker at Wells Fargo, Columbus police said.

Jeremy Keith Pritchett, 40, of Phenix City was charged with 17 counts of financial transaction card theft, 14 counts of identity fraud and 10 counts of exploitation of an elderly person after his Nov. 6 arrest at 3201 Macon Road. After waiving his Recorder’s Court hearing on Thursday, Pritchett was ordered held on bonds totaling $41,000 in the Muscogee County Jail.

The suspect is accused of taking $16,000 from victims in the case that started almost two months ago. In a report on Sept. 26, police said an evacuee who came to Phenix City temporarily from Palmetto, Fla., went to Wells Fargo at 101 13th St. Sometime between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Sept. 12, she asked a bank cashier for a copy of her savings balance. The woman said she was told that Jeremy Pritchett was the only one who could give her a copy of her savings account balance before the cashier went to get the man from his office.

The woman said her account had $90,000 at the time. Police said Pritchett used his position as a personal banker at Wells Fargo to gain access to personal information on several individuals accounts. An investigation revealed he allegedly opened debit cards in the 14 victims accounts. For some, more than one card was opened in an account.

Police also said 10 of the victims were over age 65 and had very little income.

Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing 1:10

Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing

Pause
Phenix City police investigating deadly shooting on South Railroad Street 0:55

Phenix City police investigating deadly shooting on South Railroad Street

Two alleged killers appear in Magistrate Court 1:00

Two alleged killers appear in Magistrate Court

Here's what's new at this year's fair 2:01

Here's what's new at this year's fair

Marine veteran's story written by Nashville songwriter 2:20

Marine veteran's story written by Nashville songwriter

Double Churches Park murder victim's mother: 'DJ had a beautiful heart and spirit 2:14

Double Churches Park murder victim's mother: "DJ had a beautiful heart and spirit

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

Army veteran uses drones to brings messages of camaraderie and respect to young students 2:39

Army veteran uses drones to brings messages of camaraderie and respect to young students

Seven CVCC baseball players sign scholarships 13:18

Seven CVCC baseball players sign scholarships

  • Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing

    Jeremy Keith Pritchett, 40, pleaded not guilty Thursday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court to 17 counts of financial transaction card theft, 14 counts of identity fraud and 10 counts of financial exploitation of an elderly person. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under bonds totaling $41,000.

Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing

View More Video