16-year-old killed man during drug deal, Columbus police say

More Videos

“Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting 3:24

“Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting

Pause
Two men plead not guilty to sexually exploiting children online 1:41

Two men plead not guilty to sexually exploiting children online

Mother disputes MCSD's version of what teacher who used N-word actually said 4:53

Mother disputes MCSD's version of what teacher who used N-word actually said

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Columbus police investigating deadly shooting on 41st Street 0:24

Columbus police investigating deadly shooting on 41st Street

Students celebrate the birthday of a classmate who was murdered in her home 2:49

Students celebrate the birthday of a classmate who was murdered in her home

Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing 1:10

Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing

Inaugural STEM Education Grant from Pratt & Whitney’s boosts technology at local school 1:27

Inaugural STEM Education Grant from Pratt & Whitney’s boosts technology at local school

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty in shooting near Young Avenue 1:34

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty in shooting near Young Avenue

  • 16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty in shooting near Young Avenue

    Andrew Scarborough, 16, pleaded not guilty before Recorder's Court Judge Julius Hunter to murder in the Oct. 24, 2017 shooting death of 19-year old Dieondre Murphy.

Andrew Scarborough, 16, pleaded not guilty before Recorder's Court Judge Julius Hunter to murder in the Oct. 24, 2017 shooting death of 19-year old Dieondre Murphy. Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer
Andrew Scarborough, 16, pleaded not guilty before Recorder's Court Judge Julius Hunter to murder in the Oct. 24, 2017 shooting death of 19-year old Dieondre Murphy. Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer

Crime

16-year-old killed man during drug deal, Columbus police say

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

November 14, 2017 2:08 PM

The 16-year-old charged in the Oct. 24 shooting near Young Avenue was accused of killing the victim during a drug deal, according to testimony Tuesday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.

Andrew Scarborough, who was charged as an adult, pleaded not guilty to murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He was booked into the Regional Youth Detention Center without bond.

The case was bound over to Superior Court.

His preliminary hearing was held nearly a month after 23-year-old Lorena Ellen Coleman pleaded not guilty to giving false statements about the shooting of Dieondre Murphy, 19.

Columbus police were called to the intersection of 41st Street and Young Avenue around 1:55 a.m. Oct. 24 to investigate a shooting. They found Murphy suffering from a gunshot wound.

More Videos

“Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting 3:24

“Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting

Pause
Two men plead not guilty to sexually exploiting children online 1:41

Two men plead not guilty to sexually exploiting children online

Mother disputes MCSD's version of what teacher who used N-word actually said 4:53

Mother disputes MCSD's version of what teacher who used N-word actually said

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Columbus police investigating deadly shooting on 41st Street 0:24

Columbus police investigating deadly shooting on 41st Street

Students celebrate the birthday of a classmate who was murdered in her home 2:49

Students celebrate the birthday of a classmate who was murdered in her home

Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing 1:10

Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing

Inaugural STEM Education Grant from Pratt & Whitney’s boosts technology at local school 1:27

Inaugural STEM Education Grant from Pratt & Whitney’s boosts technology at local school

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty in shooting near Young Avenue 1:34

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty in shooting near Young Avenue

  • Columbus police investigating deadly shooting on 41st Street

    Authorities said Dieondre Murphy, 19, was killed October 24, 2017, in a shooting in the 1200 block of 41st Street in Columbus, Georgia. On Tuesday morning, officers were searching the home for evidence and speaking with neighbors.

Columbus police investigating deadly shooting on 41st Street

Authorities said Dieondre Murphy, 19, was killed October 24, 2017, in a shooting in the 1200 block of 41st Street in Columbus, Georgia. On Tuesday morning, officers were searching the home for evidence and speaking with neighbors.

Sarah Robinson srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

He was transported to Columbus Midtown Medical Center, where Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan pronounced him dead at 4:04 a.m.

Sgt. Joseph Hart said Murphy and two other people went to a home on 41st Street to conduct a drug deal. Multiple people allegedly saw Scarborough run toward the back of that residence with a gun in his hand.

“During the transaction, the defendant shot the victim in the rear bedroom of the residence,” Hart testified. “Another witness also saw the defendant shooting at the victim up Young Avenue multiple times as the victim had exited the house after being shot the first time.”

Authorities said a witness reported hearing Scarborough say he “shot that motherf-----.

The defendant’s mother told detectives Scarborough returned to their home after the incident and admitted that he shot Murphy, according to police.

Three days after the killing, Coleman pleaded not guilty on Oct. 27 to giving false statements about the incident.

Cpl. Kelly Phillips said witnesses indicated that Coleman was in the bedroom where the shots were fired. Coleman initially told detectives that she was in her room alone when she heard gunfire and then ran to the front room, according to police.

Authorities said Coleman later changed her statement and said that others may have been in her bedroom with her when shots rang out in another room. She allegedly changed her statement a third time and reported that shots were fired in her bedroom, but she wasn’t there at the time.

Officials identified her as a witness during the Oct. 27 hearing.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

“Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting 3:24

“Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting

Pause
Two men plead not guilty to sexually exploiting children online 1:41

Two men plead not guilty to sexually exploiting children online

Mother disputes MCSD's version of what teacher who used N-word actually said 4:53

Mother disputes MCSD's version of what teacher who used N-word actually said

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Columbus police investigating deadly shooting on 41st Street 0:24

Columbus police investigating deadly shooting on 41st Street

Students celebrate the birthday of a classmate who was murdered in her home 2:49

Students celebrate the birthday of a classmate who was murdered in her home

Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing 1:10

Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing

Inaugural STEM Education Grant from Pratt & Whitney’s boosts technology at local school 1:27

Inaugural STEM Education Grant from Pratt & Whitney’s boosts technology at local school

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty in shooting near Young Avenue 1:34

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty in shooting near Young Avenue

  • “Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting

    A five-day undercover operation led to the arrest of 21 people who were accused of preying on children online with the intent to have sex with them, authorities said. The multi-jurisdictional operation was centered in Columbus, Georgia, and launched on November 9, 2017.

“Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting

View More Video