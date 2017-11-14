16-year-old killed man during drug deal, Columbus police say

More Videos 3:24 “Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting Pause 1:41 Two men plead not guilty to sexually exploiting children online 4:53 Mother disputes MCSD's version of what teacher who used N-word actually said 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 0:24 Columbus police investigating deadly shooting on 41st Street 2:49 Students celebrate the birthday of a classmate who was murdered in her home 1:10 Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing 1:27 Inaugural STEM Education Grant from Pratt & Whitney’s boosts technology at local school 1:34 16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty in shooting near Young Avenue Video Link copy Embed Code copy

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty in shooting near Young Avenue Andrew Scarborough, 16, pleaded not guilty before Recorder's Court Judge Julius Hunter to murder in the Oct. 24, 2017 shooting death of 19-year old Dieondre Murphy. Andrew Scarborough, 16, pleaded not guilty before Recorder's Court Judge Julius Hunter to murder in the Oct. 24, 2017 shooting death of 19-year old Dieondre Murphy. Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer

