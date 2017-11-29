More Videos

Crime

Coroner releases name of Columbus man killed on Curry Street

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

November 29, 2017 08:37 AM

Authorities have released the name of the man killed Tuesday night in a Curry Street shooting.

Jawhon Armstead, 21, was pronounced dead of multiple gunshot wounds at 10:19 p.m., Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said.

Armstead was rushed to Columbus Midtown Medical Center in a private vehicle. His body will be transported to the Georgia Bureau Crime Lab in Decatur for an autopsy, the coroner stated.

Bryan said the victim was in a vehicle when he was shot in the 4200 block of Curry Street. Additional details concerning the incident have yet to be released and there is no word on suspects.

The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office marks Tuesday night’s death as the 39th homicide in Columbus this year.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

