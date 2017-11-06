5 Muscogee schools, 1 in ChattCo, on list of lowest-performing in Georgia

Five schools in Muscogee County and one in Chattahoochee County are among the 104 lowest-performing in Georgia, putting them at risk of intervention or even takeover by the state.
Baker Middle School, Rothschild Leadership Academy and Brewer, Dorothy Height and Martin Luther King Jr. elementary schools, as well as Chattahoochee County Middle School, are on the list of chronically failing schools, now called Turnaround Eligible Schools, because they could be targeted by the person recently hired to fill the new position created to help such schools: the Chief Turnaround Officer.
Georgia House Bill 338, also called the First Priority Act, which the legislature approved this year, authorizes the Chief Turnaround Officer, in conjunction with the Georgia Department of Education and the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement, to identify the state’s lowest-performing schools, defined as those with a three-year average College and Career Ready Performance Index score in the state’s bottom 5 percent.
Last month, the Georgia Board of Education hired Eric Thomas as the state’s first Chief Turnaround Officer. Thomas, a Georgia native who grew up in Savannah, has been chief support officer in the School Turnaround Program at the University of Virginia since June 2012. From 2010-12, he was chief innovation officer for Cincinnati Public Schools, where he was a teacher, principal and turnaround principal coach for 17 years, according to his LinkedIn page.
Last week, the GaDOE released the 2017 CCRPI scores, so the new list of chronically failing schools is set.
When GOSA announced the original list of chronically failing schools in February 2015, MCSD had 10 of the 141 schools in that ignominious group. MCSD reduced that number to eight out the state’s 127 chronically failing schools the next year and again reduced that number, to seven, in January 2017, while the state’s number increased to 153.
Eddy Middle School and Davis, Forrest Road and South Columbus elementary schools improved enough on the 2017 CCRPI to get off that list, but Rothschild and Brewer performed poorly enough to be added to that list, joining Baker, Dorothy Height and MLK.
If the Chief Turnaround Officer, after consulting with the GaDOE, determines resources aren’t available to serve all the schools on the list, a subset may be selected instead. Regardless, the schools on the final list must develop “an intensive school improvement plan,” the law says. After three years, schools on this list that fail to meet the terms of improvement, as stated in their contract, could have personnel removed, operation of the school turned over to a private nonprofit organization selected by the local school board, or parents allowed to transfer their children to another school.
Monday afternoon, the Ledger-Enquirer emailed MCSD superintendent David Lewis and ChattCo superintendent David McCurry and asked them their reaction to having schools on this list and what their districts are doing to improve those schools. Both replied that they are in meetings and would provide that information Tuesday.
