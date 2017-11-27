MCSD board OKs ‘zero tolerance’ policy against racial slurs after another debate

More Videos 2:03 Mother to school board: “My baby was the victim; this lady was not the victim.” Pause 1:35 In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:01 Ludy's Christmas Lights Spectacular attracts hundreds of nightly visitors 1:44 Burglars target Smiths Station gun store for second time in six weeks 1:36 Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 28 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 2:53 Great Wolf Lodge brings a family resort to LaGrange 4:53 Mother disputes MCSD's version of what teacher who used N-word actually said 2:41 Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients 2:01 Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 1:18 Meet Dan Jones, the new CEO of St. Francis Hospital Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Mother to school board: “My baby was the victim; this lady was not the victim.” During the public agenda portion of Monday evening’s work session, residents — in various ways and various levels of emotion — called for the Muscogee County School Board to fire the teacher who used the N-word while trying to teach against using racial slurs. Equisha Frazier, the mother of one of the children who heard the teacher use the N-word, said she is tired of dealing with this issue, more than a month after it happened. “My baby was the victim; this lady was not the victim,” she said. During the public agenda portion of Monday evening’s work session, residents — in various ways and various levels of emotion — called for the Muscogee County School Board to fire the teacher who used the N-word while trying to teach against using racial slurs. Equisha Frazier, the mother of one of the children who heard the teacher use the N-word, said she is tired of dealing with this issue, more than a month after it happened. “My baby was the victim; this lady was not the victim,” she said. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

