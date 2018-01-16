Muscogee County School Board elects new chair, vice chair

More Videos 1:19 She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman Pause 1:26 Columbus Museum's contemporary art galleries reopen 1:41 Video Notebook: The Alpha Hymn 0:19 Ducks 'ice skate' on frozen pond in northeast Georgia 2:51 Columbus, Phenix City weather for Jan. 17 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 0:24 Beware of black ice on the roadways 2:52 Maj. Gil Slouchick addresses drugs and the crimes that follow 3:38 Looking Back: Carlton Gary and the Stocking Stranglings 1:31 Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman Kia Chambers, the nine-member Muscogee County School Board's lone countywide representative, was elected by a one-vote margin Tuesday night to oust Pat Hugley Green of District 1 as chairwoman. Kia Chambers, the nine-member Muscogee County School Board's lone countywide representative, was elected by a one-vote margin Tuesday night to oust Pat Hugley Green of District 1 as chairwoman. MARK RICE mrice@ledger-enquirer.com

Kia Chambers, the nine-member Muscogee County School Board's lone countywide representative, was elected by a one-vote margin Tuesday night to oust Pat Hugley Green of District 1 as chairwoman. MARK RICE mrice@ledger-enquirer.com